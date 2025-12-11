Nasdaq 100 Index Commentary - November 2025

About the index
Overview
- In November, the NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) returned -1.57% vs. 0.25% of the S&P 500.
- NDX’s underperformance was driven by its overweight exposure and differentiated holdings in Technology and its underweight exposure and differentiated holdings in Health Care.
- The increase in volatility was attributed to growing concerns around valuations of artificial intelligence related companies. Companies such as Nvidia, Oracle and Palantir were all down over 10% for the month of November.
- Many investors were concerned if the Federal Open Market Committee would cut the target Fed Funds rate at the next meeting in December. Fed Funds futures showed a low of a 34% chance of a rate cut at one point during the month before finish the month at 84%, a wide range for the indicator.
Sector Performance for November
November Sector Returns by Contribution
Individual Company Highlights
- Despite being the best performing sector in NDX, Health Care was the leading detractor to performance vs. the S&P 500. Biotech companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Biogen were amongst the top performers in the index.
- The concerns around the health of the AI trade directly affected several of the heavyweights in NDX. Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Microsoft and several others underperformed NDX for the month of November returning -15.97%, -15.07%, -12.59%, and -4.80%, respectively.
- Although Nvidia was down over 12% for the month, the company did have a positive earnings release on November 19th. The semiconductor company beat the revenue expectations of $55 billion announcing $57 billion, a 63% year-over-year increase. Data center revenue saw year-over-year growth of 66%. Adjusted earnings-per-share cam in at $1.30, topping the estimate of $1.26. GPU demand remained strong as inventory was fully utilized and sold out.
Outlook
- The U.S. government was shutdown for a total of 43 days from 1 October through 12 November. The first release of employment numbers were released on 20 November and showed an increase in the US unemployment rate to 4.4% from 4.3%. Initial jobless claims came in at 224k, higher than the estimate of 218k.
- The first inflation reading of PCE ( Personal Consumption Expenditures), the FOMC’s preferred inflation reading, will be released on 5 December and will show price changes for the month ending of September. It is expected that the October PCE reading will be announced before the end of December while the November reading currently does not have a scheduled release date.
- Although many investors believe the Fed Funds target rate will trend down in the future, consensus for a rate cut in December was a topic up for debate. Investors will be paying close attention to the FOMC announcement on 10 December with a focus on future positioning into 2026.
Bloomberg Futures Model: December 2025 FOMC Meeting Likelihood of 25bps Cut
Historical Performance
Investment Risks
