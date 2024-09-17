Thinking Thematically: Leaves, pumpkin spice, and volatility – how thematics might fit into markets this fall

As we move into the final four months of the year, the beach will soon be a distant memory. Long gone will be the blissful days in the sun, frolicking in the ocean waves. Soon, we’ll all be back at our desks, bundled up and wondering where the time went. Of course, there are always holidays to look forward to, but we’ll always be wondering if we could have had that one last watermelon, if we could have squeezed every last drop of joy out of the summer.

If history is any guide, though, we may also have something else to contend with – market volatility. Markets certainly had a taste of volatility in August, as July payrolls data scared investors about the potential slowdown in the US economy. Just as quickly, though, it seemed to all be forgotten, with jobless claims and CPI riding to the rescue to keep hopes alive. September, however, is a historically volatile month. As shown in the chart below, it is the only month with negative average returns between 1928 and 2024. Of course, no one knows exactly where the economy is headed – much less the market. While we still believe a smooth economic landing is possible, it may help to think about how thematics can fit into different market environments. After all, bulls may look better in a bathing suit, but it’s the bears who know how to bundle up for hibernation.

Revisiting how we think about themes

You may recall from our annual review that we think of thematics in a unique way. One of the first lenses we use to divide the thematic universe is between what we call “NextGen” themes and more traditional “Thematic Industries.” Thematic investing is ultimately about investor choice, going beneath and between traditional sectors to target a more specific global or macro trend that interests the end investors. On the NextGen side, you have familiar futuristic spaces like Robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), Sustainability and more. On the Thematic Industry side, you can have investments options in areas like defense, banking, or packaging.

Such a distinction is especially useful now after a year in which investors have focused so intently on growth technologies like AI. While growth could certainly be an important part of an investor’s portfolio, times of market volatility could also serve as a reminder of the importance of diversification – not only amongst stocks, but also between strategies, sectors, and factors. One potential of thematic investing could be to make such decisions with greater precision. Instead of choosing to invest in all industrials, for example, an investor could potentially choose between several underlying industry themes depending on their market view: homebuilders vs defense contractors, water access vs electrical equipment, and so on.