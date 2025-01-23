Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

Historically, high market concentration in the S&P 500 has often been followed by increased market breadth, which over longer time periods has often benefited the S&P 500 Equal Weight’s performance relative to the S&P 500 index.

During 2021, the Mag7 led performance, returning 51.5% v the S&P 500’s 28.7%, but it peaked towards the end of that year and mean-reverted in 2022. During this time of mean-reversion, Equal Weight outperformed the Mag7 by 34%. This story began again in 2023, with the Mag7 driving 61% of the market’s return through June 20244. In Q3 2024, the market scrutinised AI’s valuations and the timeline for realising their earnings expectations plus the Fed’s rate cuts led to market breadth expansion and the other 493 names in the S&P 500 outperforming the Mag75.

With the S&P 500’s market concentration near multi-decade highs along with stretched valuations, the need for diversification continues to resonate and many investors are turning to equal weight to diversify their portfolio.

Investment risks

For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the fund.

Important information

Data as at 13 January 2025 unless otherwise stated.

By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.



Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

The "S&P 500 Equal Weight Index" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by Invesco. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the "S&P 500 Equal Weight Index".