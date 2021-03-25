A Macro Approach for Integrated Portfolio Management

Our Systematic and Factor Investing research team produced a conceptually simple yet practically powerful framework to guide asset and style factor allocation from a macroeconomic perspective. It rests on two commonly utilized concepts in portfolio management: First, economies tend to cycle through good times and bad; and, second, diversification is of high importance. Investors seeking to maximize portfolio returns per unit risk can do so by investing in a combination of assets with imperfect correlations, building on past correlations and/or some estimates of future economic conditions. Both approaches have caveats. Correlations lack stability, especially through major inflection points in markets, and these inflection points are notoriously difficult to identify before they happen. Similarly, future economic conditions are difficult to anticipate, and even then, the response of security markets seems unexpected at times. For these reasons, a technique that improves the ability to determine which investments are diversifying is useful.

To establish a common understanding, a brief foundational review is necessary. Investing involves forgoing immediate consumption for future consumption. Investments that are likely to provide protection during times of economic stress are desirable because investors are more likely to rely on investments to fund consumption at these times. A so-called “rainy day fund” needs to be there when it rains. All else equal, investments that are highly volatile through the cycle are, therefore, less attractive. Whether or not an investor attempts to time economic cycles, there is a utility in better determining an investment’s reaction to fluctuations in the economic cycle.

Factor investing developed alongside these ideas over the past few decades, starting from the single factor Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which beta is the only factor. Improving on the CAPM’s ability to describe security returns, additional “style” factors, such as size, value, quality, and momentum, were developed, improving our ability to control portfolio exposures. These style factors build on sensible rationales, explaining how they might be tied systematically to returns ex-ante as well. To the extent that style factors continue to explain security behavior, adoption by the portfolio management industry is likely permanent. Diversification across style factors is a common way to structure portfolios in an effort to improve risk and return payoffs, not unlike the traditional approach of diversification across asset classes and sectors. In fact, the macro factor framework is a more direct way of determining asset allocation than traditional asset class allocation because of the link between economic state variables and macro factor sensitivities.

This background raises an obvious question: What might we gain by integrating these ideas in a comprehensive way? This is the role of our macro factor framework.

Before delving into the details, it helps to explicitly state key objectives. First, we seek a framework that is useful both at the portfolio level, for asset allocation and analysis, and at the component level, transcending asset classes, investment styles, and economic regimes. Second, the framework should be simple and transparent, so the benefits are achievable despite frictions like trading costs and liquidity constraints. Finally, it should be systematic and scalable such that it remains effective over time, even if widely adopted.

Selection of Macro Factors

Growth and inflation are two salient macro-level factors and for good reason. Both economic variables relate to core concerns to investors, future expected cash flows and the discount rate (riskiness) of those expected cash flows. Positive growth (expansion) increases potential future cash flows, and negative growth (recession) puts those potential cash flows at risk. Similarly, greater inflation decreases the future value of potential cash flows, reducing its present value all else held constant. Besides growth and inflation, one may wonder which additional variables to add. If the objective is to capture as much of the security price behavior as possible, one may need to add a lot more variables. However, recalling our two foundational concepts above, diversification and economic cyclicality, the most practical next macro factor to add is one that does well when growth and/or inflation do poorly: A defensive factor. A defensive factor represents the most efficient way to diversify our first two macro factors, as visualized in Figure 1. Not only will it effectively diversify exposure to growth and inflation, but it will intuitively connect to the economic cycle. When growth is low or negative and inflation is increasing, our defensive factor can be the hedge buffering losses. These three macro factors are further supported by objective statistical evidence. For instance, a principal component analysis of broad asset classes’ returns affirms the relevance of growth, inflation, and defensiveness, building confidence in the robustness of our analysis.