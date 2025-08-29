Emerging market debt attracts positive flows despite global jitters

Central bank moves

Emerging market (EM) central banks have eased monetary policy more aggressively this year, as their focus has shifted from inflation to growth. July was an active month for policy, marked by 25 basis point rate cuts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa and Chile, reflecting generally prudent policymaking decisions. A prudent approach was also evident in Colombia and Egypt, where central banks kept rates unchanged despite some arguments for cuts. Turkey’s central bank cut rates from 46% to 43%, more than market expectations of a 250 basis point cut. The Turkish central bank remains focused on delivering a real appreciation of the lira over the balance of the year. So far, high real interest rates have been having the desired effect of keeping locals invested in Turkish lira and limiting flows into US dollars.

Trade dynamics, US tariffs and implications

Global trade dynamics remain uncertain, as US trade policy has emerged as a significant potential shock to global growth. Even without an aggressive trade war, recent revisions to US employment data suggest that US growth will likely fall short of prior expectations. This could widen the growth gap between the US and EMs. Last month, the US introduced new tariffs, raising the average effective rate and escalating rates on goods from developed markets (DM) such as Japan, the European Union, the UK and EM countries in Asia. The new US tariff regime includes a baseline tariff of 10% on most imports, with targeted duties of 50% on copper, 25% on cars and 25% to 50% on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Brazil faced a 40% additional tariff related to free speech concerns.

Given these developments, we believe a potential slowdown in global growth is ahead, although the US will likely avoid a recession this year. EMs may face the impacts of the new global tariff regime but we believe EM economies will be resilient in the current global cycle. Additionally, we believe a weakening or stable US dollar provides EMs with room for helpful monetary policy actions.

Rebalancing of capital — positive flow picture for EM debt

Investment flows into EMs have been strong, especially portfolio flows driven by the search for alternatives to US assets. After a period when EM assets were largely ignored, the pickup in EM flows in the second quarter has been remarkable and coincides with the declining US dollar (Figure 1). The US dollar ended the first half of 2025 with its steepest decline since 1973, down almost 11%.2 We continue to believe that, as foreign investors scale back US allocations or repatriate capital, demand for US assets — and by extension the US dollar — may weaken further.