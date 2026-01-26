Emerging Market Debt 2026 Investment Outlook

EM central banks have increasingly taken the lead in shaping domestic policy cycles, prioritizing internal domestic economic conditions while remaining mindful of external factors. Since the late 1990s, EMs have made considerable progress in strengthening their monetary policy frameworks. This improvement was evident in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when EM central banks promptly raised interest rates to curb inflation using conventional measures, like inflation targeting and flexible exchange rates. This proactive approach enabled most regions to transition from aggressive tightening to growth support earlier than many developed markets. Nevertheless, differences in the pace and scale of policy adjustments have continued.

In CEEMEA, Turkey led the way in 2025 with aggressive rate cuts, reducing its policy rate to below 40% after a series of measures designed to stabilize the economy, following a previous period of tightening. South Africa, Poland, and the Czech Republic eased throughout the year, trimming rates as inflation normalized. Hungary stood out by keeping its policy rate unchanged. Egypt made significant rate cuts early in the year before pausing to assess ongoing price pressures. It resumed easing in October, on the back of high real rates and constructive collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as it transitions to an inflation-targeting framework.

In Asia, Malaysia and South Korea followed a similar pattern to Egypt, initiating preemptive rate cuts before adopting a cautious pause. Indonesia and Thailand eased more aggressively, while the Philippines and India opted for a more gradual approach to rate reductions. In Latin America, Mexico, Colombia and Peru eased cautiously throughout the year. Argentina and Chile largely kept rates steady as they navigated distinct economic and policy reforms. Brazil was an outlier, maintaining a hawkish stance by holding the Selic rate at 15% to anchor inflation expectations.

US market pulse

The US economy enters 2026 with a gradual buildup in momentum after a year of slower hiring and tariff-related headwinds. Policy uncertainty under the new administration, while still significant, has peaked, tail risks have been avoided, and companies are adapting to the new trade and regulatory environment. Fiscal stimulus is filtering through, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered risk-management cuts, bringing the policy rate closer to neutral, and financial conditions have eased, while AI-related investment continues to support growth. Although the much-hyped “AI productivity miracle” likely remains a longer-term story, capital deepening is underway, helping productivity stay above its 2010s trend. Overall, we expect real GDP growth to remain above 2%, with hiring improving in 2026.

Inflation remains sticky, hovering slightly above 3% as tariff pass-through continues. While this is not a reacceleration narrative, a “three-handle” on inflation is likely to keep the Fed cautious. With growth above trend, there is little macroeconomic justification for aggressive easing. However, new Fed leadership and potential changes in the Federal Open Market Committee point to a more accommodative stance, adding uncertainty to the Fed’s policy reaction function. Our base case assumes two rate cuts in mid-2026 under new leadership, though dissenting votes and policy volatility are likely. The Fed’s challenge will likely be balancing inflation discomfort against a backdrop of improving growth and tightening labor markets.

Our outlook for 2026 is one of gradual normalization rather than dramatic shifts. Growth should strengthen as policy clarity improves and investment flows continue, while inflation will likely be sticky in the first half. We expect inflation to ease in the second half but stay above target. For EM investors, the US backdrop suggests a supportive environment for risk assets, in our view, provided Fed easing is measured, and inflation expectations stay anchored.

US dollar trajectory

The US dollar weakened almost nine percent in 2025 after years of strength, creating a favorable environment for EMs (Figure 2). Capital flows to the asset class, which have been negative for years, may be poised to return, as investors seek higher yields and improved diversification. Local currency EM debt returns and flows are highly correlated with US dollar movements. We believe this asset class stands to benefit from this trend, potentially offering attractive returns amid improving fundamentals.

The dollar’s recent decline follows three years of dominance fueled by aggressive Fed rate hikes, resilient US growth, and massive portfolio inflows to the US. However, concerns over stretched US equity valuations, changing and unpredictable trade policy, and competitive pressures from global technology players have raised questions about “US exceptionalism”. While we believe this shift marks a correction from extreme dollar strength rather than a structural collapse, it still opens the door for EM assets to outperform, in our view.

EM economies are entering this cycle from a position of strength, with record-high average credit ratings, credible monetary policies and robust growth differentials versus developed markets. Institutional improvements and orthodox responses to past inflation shocks have left EMs well-positioned to cut rates and stimulate growth. Combined with expanding market capacity and a historical sensitivity to dollar weakness, we believe these factors make EM a compelling opportunity for global investors in the year ahead.