2024 Investment Outlook – European Senior Loans update

2024 outlook

The ECB raised deposit rates to 4.0% in September and in October they paused, ending ten consecutive hikes. Headline inflation undershot expectations in October and again in November – suggesting that the inflationary path is set, and, moreover at 2.4% now approaching ECB target levels (2%). Core inflation fell to 3.6% in November and stickier than the headline numbers, which is benefitting by large declines in energy prices over the last year.

The Euro area (“EA”) economy growth remains subdued. 3Q23 GDP contracted by 0.1% quarter-over-quarter. For the full year, the European Commission Autumn forecasts 2023 growth at 0.6% (down from 0.8% at their previous forecast), rising to 1.2% (1.3%) in 2024, underpinned by domestic demand despite headwinds from higher interest rates (the ECB has tightened 4.50% in 15 months). Across the EA, the Commission forecasts Germany to contract by 0.3% in 2023 and return to growth in 2024, at 0.8%. Spain, France, and Italy are estimated to expand by 1.7%, 1.2%, and 0.9% in 2024, respectively.

Post the November 2023 inflation update, the market has repriced over 100bps of rate cuts by the ECB by year-end. With economic growth expected to be muted (but positive) and a shift from inflationary to growth focus, the first cut by the ECB is now priced to occur towards the end of the first quarter rather than summer as estimated in October. Falling inflation and recent wage growth should support household consumption and therefore growth.

Given the growth trajectory, we expect loan supply to remain below historical trends. Important merger and acquisitions (M&A) and leveraged buyout (LBO) activity is likely to remain muted. Enterprise valuations are resetting and if/when rates cuts occur (likely in the latter part of 2024), financing/funding will cheapen, providing some momentum for renewed activity. We note that historically, a greater-than-50-reading for PMIs surveys (i.e., indicating economic expansion) has led LBO volumes towards €45bn.9 Supply should, at least in the near term, be predominantly refinancing-driven, with A&E transactions continuing to be prominent in 2024. Loans maturing in 2026 will be the focus for bankers to address. Overall, we forecast leveraged loan supply should rise to around €35bn in 2024.