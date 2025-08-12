Global Fixed Income Strategy - August 2025

Global macro strategy
Non-US exposure may enhance income, expand diversification and elevate total return potential
This year’s market gyrations offer investors an opportunity to re-examine their portfolio risks – the US dollar’s swoon has shown investors that they are likely over-exposed to the US dollar and missing out on the potential benefits of incorporating some non-US exposure.
We believe considering a wider opportunity set beyond a single market like the US is inherently beneficial in driving excess return because of the many opportunities to choose from across interest rates, yield curves, and relative country positions. The dominance of US markets has overshadowed other market opportunities over the past decade, but given the economic and policy divergences we see developing globally, we believe the non-US opportunity set is especially ripe.
Macroeconomic trends and policies favor non-US exposure
We believe current economic trends and policy responses have created a positive environment for both market and excess return. Interest rate volatility has declined sharply as global central banks have lowered policy rates and will likely continue lowering them. The US dollar’s high valuation on a historical basis is starting to weigh on it and, given the large US exposure accumulated in portfolios over the past decade, this has recently led to the diversification of the marginal investment dollar. Flows into US dollar assets have shown signs of slowing, and we believe this trend will continue.
The current global economic cycle reflects economies and policy responses that are not synchronized in timing and magnitude; hence, country outcomes are likely to be divergent. Fundamentally, US policies are forcing all countries to re-evaluate their own domestic policies and reduce their reliance on the US to power global growth.
Developed market rates: Steeper yield curves offer opportunity
We believe the opportunity in rates globally is extremely attractive at this stage. In the US, the yield curve is relatively flat, and the market is pricing in almost 100 basis points of rate cuts over the next 15 months, which we believe will be delivered; however, the excess return from the expected move will likely be limited. In contrast, in Europe, we are at the end of the easing cycle and yield curves are much steeper, so even currency-hedged positions can offer a significant advantage over US rates. The same is true in Japan and Australia, where the steepness of the yield curves makes it attractive to extend into longer maturity bonds.
Emerging markets (EM) local debt: Potential for lower policy rates
In EM, we believe the opportunity to benefit from potential declines in interest rates is attractive. We expect the linkages between the US dollar and global monetary policy, especially in EM, to be a key driver of rate returns. Rate returns are dependent on the level of rates and the slope of yield curves, in addition to the direction of monetary and fiscal policy. There are several markets where monetary policy remains extremely tight, and, as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) eases policy and the US dollar likely weakens further, we see significant opportunities for EM central banks to further reduce their policy rates.
Credit: Tight valuations point to fewer opportunities
We are finding fewer opportunities in credit. Given our economic outlook and increasing risks, we find credit risk to be fully priced in the US and fairly priced in Europe and EM. We are cautious on US high yield, EM hard currency sovereigns and credit in general. While EM countries have improved their credit profiles over the years, the risk/reward relationship remains weak, in our view, given that spread levels are historically tight.
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Non-investment grade bonds, also called high yield bonds or junk bonds, pay higher yields but also carry more risk and a lower credit rating than an investment grade bond.
Mortgage- and asset-backed securities, which are subject to call (prepayment) risk, reinvestment risk and extension risk. These securities are also susceptible to an unexpectedly high rate of defaults on the mortgages held by a mortgage pool, which may adversely affect their value. The risk of such defaults depends on the quality of the mortgages underlying such security, the credit quality of its issuer or guarantor, and the nature and structure of its credit support.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.