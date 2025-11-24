Global Fixed Income Strategy - November 2025

Global macro strategy
A regime shift worth positioning for
We believe the global macro environment presents a robust opportunity set for generating excess returns in global fixed income. Major policy shifts are reshaping the world economic landscape, including changes in long-held trade policies, regulatory frameworks and geopolitical alliances. In our view, varied fiscal and monetary responses across countries will result in divergent economic outcomes. We believe this environment presents a compelling case for international diversification and active management. We favor positioning for:
• Further US dollar weakness
• Steeper global yield curves
• Selective credit exposure
US policy as a catalyst
The current US administration is actively reshaping the long-standing status quo across trade, security and economic alliances. Key initiatives include:
Trade rebalancing: Targeting the USD1.2 trillion US goods trade deficit through tariffs and reshoring efforts.
Industrial policy: Incentivizing domestic US production to enhance employment and national security.
Security realignment: Encouraging increased defense spending worldwide, especially in Europe.
Asynchronous global policies and economic cycles
Against this US policy backdrop, the global economic cycle has become increasingly fragmented, with US trading partners experiencing different growth trajectories amid differing policy responses. In the US, tariffs and immigration restrictions are contributing to inflationary pressures and labor supply constraints, while outside the US, tariffs are less inflationary, but act as a drag on growth due to reduced access to US demand. This creates room for more aggressive monetary easing abroad, potentially positioning non-US fixed income markets for relative outperformance. Below we highlight our outlooks for the major economies and the US dollar.
