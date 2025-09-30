Global Fixed Income Strategy - October 2025

Global macro strategy
National housing emergency: Policy options and
As the US housing market continues to evolve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, affordability remains a central concern for policymakers and households alike. In recent comments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the administration may soon declare a national housing emergency. According to Bessent, “Everything is on the table” to alleviate a structural affordability crisis that has significant macroeconomic and political implications.1
The case for a national housing emergency
The magnitude of the housing affordability crisis is clear. Home prices surged in the post-pandemic era as low mortgage rates and remote work stoked demand. When mortgage rates climbed to multi-decade highs in 2022, monthly payments as a percentage of income on new loans soared, putting homeownership out of reach for many Americans. The landscape has been especially challenging for younger households – according to the National Association of Realtors, the median first-time buyer age increased to 38 in 2024 from 30 in 2010.2
While anticipated rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) may alleviate some of the pressure by lowering borrowing costs, officials acknowledge that monetary policy alone is insufficient. The administration is likely to consider a range of policy tools to cut costs and boost supply for prospective buyers.
Is there a supply crisis?
Although the narrative of a “housing shortage” remains prevalent, the reality is more nuanced. The absolute level of national housing inventory remains low by historical standards, with just 1.4 million properties listed for sale as of August 31, according to Zillow. Supply varies dramatically by location, however, with many metro areas now experiencing inventory in excess of pre-pandemic levels. In terms of months of supply, which views listings through the lens of existing demand levels, the shortage is much less acute. Weak demand has restored balance to the market for existing homes at the national level, with approximately 4.6 months of supply.3 Meanwhile, months of supply of new homes has risen to 9.2, moving it squarely into a buyer’s market as builders increasingly rely on incentives to maintain sales.4 Despite debate about the extent of the supply shortage, the administration remains likely to focus on easing barriers to construction, particularly for entry-level homes.
