Why global investment grade bonds make sense now

Global equities have risen to record high recently. Why should investors stay defensive and invest in global investment grade bond (IG)?

Global equity markets have continued to climb, supported by resilient earnings and optimism around structural growth themes like AI in the US and infrastructure spending in Europe. However, this optimism may be overlooking the negative growth impact of the of elevated trade barriers.

While recent trade agreements under the Trump administration have reduced headline tensions, effective tariff rates remain approximately 15% higher than liberation day levels.

Markets appear to be pricing in a smooth resolution to trade frictions, yet the underlying cost pressures and supply chain inefficiencies from these tariffs continue to weigh on global growth.

In this context, the Global Investment Grade Corporates has demonstrated a compelling allocation for investors seeking to balance return potential with portfolio resilience:

Relatively attractive Yield Profile: Despite tighter spreads, All-in yields remain elevated relative to historical norms, supported by higher base rates and strong issuer fundamentals.

High Credit Quality: The asset class is anchored by companies with robust balance sheets and stable cash flows, offering a buffer against macroeconomic volatility.

Diversification Across Geographies and Sectors: Global IG credit would provide broad exposure, helping to mitigate region-specific risks and capture relative value opportunities.

Late-Cycle Positioning: As markets price in a benign outlook, the asset class indicates a more measured approach to risk-taking, with relatively lower volatility and more predictable income streams than equities or high yield credit.

In summary, we believe that the Global IG Corp asset class presents a disciplined allocation opportunity for investors looking to enhance portfolio stability and income generation—particularly in an environment where markets may be underestimating the economic drag from sustained trade frictions.