Harnessing India’s Economic Momentum Through Strategic Bond Allocation

Welcome to Invesco Podcast on India. I’m Cassie Tan, a Client Portfolio Manager within the Invesco Asia fixed income team, and today I’m joined by Yifei Ding, the Senior Portfolio Manager in my team. Together, we’ll dive into the latest developments in India and the outlook on India Bond. Without further ado, let’s get started.

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's GDP is projected to surpass Japan in the near future, making India the world's fourth-largest economy. Yifei, I know you have been covering India for many years with frequent site visits. Based on your observation, what are the drivers of the sustained growth in India?

Hi Cassie, thank you. I’ve paid visits to India on the annual basis in the past years. What impressed me the most is the vast scale of infrastructure developments, the livelihood of the young population as well as the clear policy direction of the government administration. We do see strong reasons for the country to continue its healthy economic growth with its large and young population, ongoing policy reforms, and increasing integration into the global economy,

Indian policymakers have been actively setting up national policies to boost economy growth. For example, the government launched the Make in India initiative in 2014 as part of a wider set of nation-building priorities. The initiative aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub, as well as boost overall entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the country. As a result of the advancement of the initiatives, we’ve witnessed sustained growths in India’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors in the past decade. This has also led to a diversification of India’s exports.

Thanks Yifei , could you pls share an example about one of the fast-growing industries you mentioned?

Sure, take the ship-building industry as an example, and the same logic can be applied to many other sectors as well.

India is the home of 13 major ports and more than 200 other ports. Over the past decade, to meet the fast growth in international as well as domestic trades, port capacity has doubled, and cargo traffic has increased by 50%, growing at an average annual rate of 6%. (Source: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, as of June 2025. ) The booming shipping industry creates demand for the ship building industry.

Global ship building is currently dominated by China, Japan and South Korea. However, both Japan and South Korea are projected to reach peak of highly educated nationals between 2030 and 2040.

Most countries climb up the supply chain via starting at simple manufacturing and gradually move up. The technology know-how is certainly very important but, in most cases, the favourable demographics are critical as well.

If India can continue to ready itself for further capacity building consistently, this rapidly expanding industry will create huge opportunities and contributes greatly to continued economic growth in India for the decades to come.

Thanks Yifei. The growth expectation sounds promising. However, with geopolitical risks and volatilities rising globally this year, what will be the implications to India assets, especially Indian bond?

India is quite well situated compared to most other parts of the world. India bond shows low correlation with other asset classes given the nature of the market. Coupled with India’s robust growth momentum, healthy corporate financials, and policy stability, we believe all investors need to include India bonds and other India assets in their global asset allocation considerations. You can no longer ignore India simply due to the sheer size of the economy in its current and future status.

Foreign ownership in many key industries remains relatively low compared to other major economies. The foreign ownership only accounts for around 3% of local currency government bonds (Source: The Clearing Corporation of India Limited, as of 25 June 2025), with an upward trajectory beginning in 2022. The relatively low level of foreign participation indicates significant potential for international investors to enjoy the high growth through investment in India bonds.

Thanks Yifei, let’s turning to monetary policy. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered 50bps cut in June but changed the policy stance from accommodative to neutral out of market surprise. What is your take-away on this as an India bond investor?

We believe that the market has overreacted to the monetary policy meeting in early June. The RBI delivered 50 bps cut to the policy interest rate but turned from accommodative to neutral in its monetary policy stance. As the India Government Bond (IGB) yield curve bear steepened, we see good value and tactical opportunities in the belly to long end part of the curve. As inflation continues to trend lower, we do not see much risk of higher IGB yields in that part but expect it to compress in second half of Fiscal Year 26 when demand picks up from long end investors, offering attractive carry value and capital gain potentials.

Although we are in general agreement with the market expectation that RBI will not cut further in the remainder of the year, any growth slowdown due to global overhang may open up a window for RBI to deliver further cuts.

Thanks for tuning in to today’s Podcast on India economy and India Fixed Income. We hope you found the discussion insightful and valuable for your investment journey in the region. If you'd like to dive deeper into our insights, please visit our website or reach out to us to continue the conversation.

