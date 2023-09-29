India’s recent index inclusion: A double-edged sword?

In our earlier 2022 piece, we covered of the potential impact of India’s index inclusion and analyzed the flows this could bring about. In this piece we seek to evaluate how inclusion might impact other aspects of India’s financial markets.

While inclusion is expected to propel foreign inflows into India’s government bond market, we believe policymakers on the ground will have to consider two major ramifications. On the one hand, India can enjoy the benefits of a deeper local currency market with a more diversified investor base. On the other hand, the increase in the share of benchmark-driven investments may also be a source of vulnerability as capital flows would become more sensitive to external economic conditions.

We believe that higher foreign participation in the local government bond market will push Indian policymakers to further enhance India’s economic fundamentals so that the country can navigate complex macroeconomic environments in the future.

It is widely anticipated that the active and passive flows into India’s local currency government bond market will cause the Indian Rupee (INR) to appreciate. Although we hold the positive view on the INR, historical lessons have shown us that this outcome is not certain. For instance, FTSE’s study on the inclusion of Israeli Shekel-denominated government bonds into the FTSE World Government Bond Index failed to have a significant impact on Israel’s exchange rate as other factors were also at play.2

We believe that continued efforts to enhance the exchange rate management regime and a more robust economic growth story cause currencies to strengthen in the medium to long term. We can look at the recent example of China’s efforts to reform its currency convertibility after its inclusion into major emerging market bond indices.

Bond Connect was introduced in 2017 to grant international investors easier access to the local currency bond market in China. The Bloomberg-Barclays Global Aggregate Index, the JPMorgan GBI-EM Index and the FTSE World Government Bond Index respectively started including China onshore bonds since April 2019, February 2020, and October 2021 respectively. During that time, Chinese and Hong Kong policymakers delivered on various initiatives. In 2018, delivery-versus-payment settlement, block trading function, and tax exemption was introduced. While in 2019, a new electronic trading platform was added, settlement cut-off time were extended and increased options provided for settlement cycles. In 2020, policymakers rolled out a special settlement cycle service, extended trading hours and, introduced flexibility for investors to engage more than one bank to conduct relevant currency conversion and foreign exchange hedging. We expect Indian policymakers to follow a similar approach and roll out a more international investor-friendly framework to facilitate efficient access to their local currency bond market.

According to a 2015 IMF Working Paper3, benchmark-driven flows tend to be less sticky compared to unconstrained flows in less favorable market conditions. During the taper tantrum episode in 2013, we saw a much larger and more prolonged period of outflows from emerging market local bond holdings that were benchmark-driven compared to holdings by unconstrained investors. Looking back to that period, countries that had large current account deficits, low foreign exchange reserves or lacked reform momentums suffered the most drawdowns.