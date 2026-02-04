Global Fixed Income Strategy - February 2026

Global macro strategy



2026 macro outlook – US, Europe and UK

Executive summary



US



Macro backdrop and policy outlook: After the policy shocks and data disruptions of 2025, we expect the US economy to regain momentum in 2026, with stabilizing labor markets and modest tailwinds from easier financial conditions and fiscal support. Inflation remains sticky around 3%, leaving the Fed close to neutral. We assume two “compromise” rate cuts, driven more by political and institutional dynamics than economic necessity.

Recent data and baseline view: Incoming data since the reopening of the government broadly support our baseline view: Labor market conditions have stabilized, with forward-looking indicators pointing to improving hiring, while inflation has surprised slightly to the downside but remains uncomfortably above target. Growth appears to be picking up without forcing near-term easing.

Revised growth and productivity view: With modestly stronger productivity growth—partly reflecting early AI effects, labor reallocation, and business formation—and continued support from immigration and rising labor force participation in early 2026, the economy could grow around 2.8% without overheating. We view AI as a longer-term productivity catalyst, with gradual gains emerging over time rather than providing an immediate, economy-wide boost.

Europe



Macro backdrop and policy outlook: The ECB has shifted its 2026 growth outlook toward stronger momentum, supported by German fiscal stimulus and higher defense spending, and views policy as neutral. However, we see downside risk to its inflation forecast, as alternative wage indicators suggest faster wage moderation than implied by the ECB’s preferred measure. This raises the chance that inflation falls more quickly, and marginally increases the likelihood of a rate cut in early 2026, even though our base case remains rates on hold.

UK



Macro backdrop and policy outlook: UK data point to a more dovish outlook than the Bank of England’s November projections, with soft labor conditions and inflation set to fall faster than expected, supporting our base case of two rate cuts in 2026, with upside risk to a third cut if unemployment rises more sharply.