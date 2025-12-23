Global Fixed Income Strategy - January 2026

Global macro strategy



Macro conclusions from the IFI Summit: US, Europe, the UK, China and EM



Executive summary



US



Tariffs dominated 2025, driving cost-push inflation and weakening business confidence. In 2026, fiscal stimulus and monetary easing will likely aim to restore growth but could be complicated by persistent inflation near 3%.

Europe and UK



Eurozone fiscal policy has shifted to expansion, aided by defense-related budget exemptions and remaining COVID recovery grants. Germany’s stimulus could modestly lift growth, but execution risks and fiscal multipliers remain uncertain.

UK inflation stems from indexation and fiscal choices, not demand. Budget measures support disinflation, however, enabling gradual Bank of England easing, despite ongoing wage pressures.

China



Official growth targets emphasize quality of growth over speed. We maintain a 4.5% GDP forecast and expect policy pivots toward economic opening, advanced manufacturing, and deeper capital account liberalization under the Five-Year Plan.

Emerging markets



EM growth is stabilizing near potential, supported by AI-driven investment spillovers and resilient domestic demand. Disinflation has aided policy normalization, though services inflation remains sticky.

EM structural trends—Latin America’s political realignment, youth-led anti-corruption movements, and AI-linked capital flows—create selective opportunities amid trade fragmentation and shifting global investment patterns.

Macro themes play an important role in Invesco Fixed Income’s (IFI) investment process. Our framework of “macro factors” focused on growth, inflation and policy, helps us project macro trends and interpret market movements. At our year-end 2025 Global Investors’ Summit, investors from across the IFI platform gathered to discuss and debate their views on global macroeconomic trends. Below we share their main conclusions on the US, Europe, the UK, China and emerging markets (EM).