Unlocking value in Asian short duration bonds: Yield with resilience

Enhancing returns through curve roll-down strategies

An additional advantage of considering short duration bonds lies in the potential for enhanced returns from curve roll-down. This strategy involves purchasing a bond with a longer maturity and selling it before maturity, benefiting from the price appreciation that occurs as the bond “rolls down” the upward-sloping yield curve toward a shorter maturity.

The approach capitalizes on the typical structure of a positively sloped yield curve, where longer-term bonds offer higher yields. As the bond’s maturity shortens over time, its yield tends to decline—assuming a stable curve—resulting in capital gains for the investor. Curve roll-down could potentially be a valuable tool for boosting total return, especially in environments where interest rates are expected to remain stable or decline.

How does this curve roll-down strategy work in practice? Consider purchasing a 4-year bond with a yield of 4.8% and holding it for one year. After one year, the bond effectively becomes a 3-year bond. If the 3-year bond from the same issuer is yielding 4.6%, and the yield curve remains stable, the bond's price will adjust upward to reflect the lower yield, resulting in capital appreciation. Based on a 4-year duration, this 20-basis-point drop in yield translates to approximately 80 basis points of capital gain, bringing the theoretical Holding Rate of Return (HROR) for that total one-year return to around 5.6%—higher than the original yield at purchase.

This calculation illustrates the importance of analyzing issuer-specific yield curves and actively considering curve slope and roll-down opportunities. By purchasing a bond with a longer maturity and selling it as it rolls down the curve, investors could, in our opinion, capture capital appreciation in addition to yield carry—without taking on additional credit risk. Strategically positioning within the steepest part of the curve could allow portfolios to generate higher returns while maintaining the same credit quality. This approach reinforces the value of active management in short duration strategies, particularly in environments where rate movements and curve dynamics present tactical opportunities.