Weak dollar, strong emerging markets

We believe emerging markets (EM) fixed income assets are well positioned for continued strong returns, as a significant rotation away from the US dollar is pushing capital into EM, attracted by its robust growth and solid economic fundamentals. Flows to both hard and local currency EM debt have been deeply negative for the last four years, leaving ample room for dedicated buyers to return, especially given EM’s high absolute yields and a growing likelihood of lower interest rates in the US. We believe the coming year is an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to EM, and with minimal differentiation. We believe a rising global macro tide will likely lift most – if not all – EM boats in the coming year.

The dollar’s crooked smile

The “dollar smile” is the idea that the US dollar appreciates both when US growth is exceptional and corporate earnings are high, but also when there is a market selloff and a broad-based flight to quality. Those two scenarios are the corners of the smile, while the trough is when US growth is moderate and global growth is stronger.

However, this relationship broke down recently, and looked more like a “crooked” smile. Stock and bond markets sold off in the wake of US President Trump’s Liberation Day announcement of elevated and broad-based tariffs on US trading partners (Figure 1). But interestingly, the dollar sold off as well. A weak US dollar strengthens local currencies and tends to drive capital flows to EM countries. We believe the driving forces behind this unusual US dollar weakening are likely here to stay.