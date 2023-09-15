In Silico Part - IV : AI and its impact on labor, productivity, and tech-driven deflation

In Silico is a multi-part series discussing artificial intelligence, its economic and financial impact, and its role as a driver of change.

For an introduction to machine learning and deep learning we recommend reading In Silico, Part II: AI and the Quiet Revolution of Machine Learning. For an introduction to generative AI, we recommend In Silico, Part III: The Rise of Generative AI and How It Could Change Our Future.

Introduction

The future macroeconomic impacts of AI are uncertain. Expectations range wildly from a non-event to a productivity bump to a world-changing displacement of labor. In this article we will focus on clarifying the nature of this uncertainty and make modest estimations of the future using assumptions from similar themes, trends, and events. We also explore AI's potential impact on labor automation and displacement, productivity, and technology’s deflationary history.

Creative destruction

History is full of examples of creative destruction, where technological advancements create an ever-changing business landscape and, usually, economic growth. The inventions of steam power, electricity, the automobile, radio, the telephone, the personal computer, the Internet, and countless other examples have transformed the ways we live and work.

As technology changes, so does the role of labor. In just two centuries, many of today's major economies evolved from largely agricultural economies to manufacturing and then services-producing powerhouses. In 1870, 46% of US occupations were in agriculture, while about 14% of jobs were in services. By 1940, the share shifted to just 17.3% of occupations in agriculture, 41% in services, and the remainder in manufacturing. Today, the US is an information and services economy, where services make up a whopping 86% of jobs.1(See Figure 1.)

Generative AI may be the beginning of another cycle of creative destruction. As we explored in Part 3 “The rise of Generative AI and how it could change our future,” generative AI capabilities are now able to meet (or sometimes even exceed) human performance in creative and information-focused outputs, evoking fears about its implications for information workers, including those in financial services, software engineering, and marketing. However, as we outlined in that piece, AI still has a variety of shortcomings. In the short-to-medium term, we believe that generative AI will primarily be a tool to complement and augment labor, not a replacement.