Applied philosophy: Strategist from East of the Elbe - Q1 2026

The total returns on assets in Central and Eastern EU member countries (CEE11) have been strong within equities and subdued for government bonds in the last three months. Globally, inflation has increased or remained elevated in most economies alongside interest rate expectations (except crucially, for the Fed) as global economic indicators seem mixed with continuing geopolitical risks. We expect growth to reaccelerate in 2026 both within and outside the region, although we expect inflation to stay above central bank targets in the short term. In my view, this outlook should support both government bonds and equities in our CEE11 universe.

The Christmas tree is long gone, and we are deep into winter covered in ice and snow with our thoughts turning to what 2026 may bring. Risk assets had a good start to the year perhaps looking forward to stronger economic growth and ignoring any flare-up of geopolitical risk. Is that how the rest of the year may shape up?

Equity returns since the end of September in the CEE11 countries within our universe have remained strong for most countries, while government bond returns stayed subdued. Within equities, we highlighted Slovenia and Poland as our most preferred markets in our last edition, while we thought Bulgaria and Romania were likely to underperform (see here for the full detail). As shown in Figure 1, Poland was the second best performer, while Slovenia had the worst, albeit positive returns (only just). At the same time, Bulgaria was the fourth worst performer, while Romania was the best performer.

Government bond returns were mostly positive, but in the low single digits for almost all CEE11 countries, except for Croatia and Latvia, as inflation stayed high. We chose Romania and Czechia as our most preferred in our last edition. Although Romania was the best performer, Czech government bonds had only the fourth highest returns. On the other hand, we highlighted Bulgaria and Croatia as our least preferred. Croatia had the second worst returns, while Bulgaria had the fourth lowest returns between 30 September and 31 December 2025.

Government bond yields moved little since the end of September 2025 in most countries, apart from Latvia, where the 10-year yield rose by 35 basis points (bps), while it declined by 60 and 30bps in Romania and Poland respectively (as of 31 December 2025). Concerns about an economic slowdown in the US may have offset worries about inflation reaccelerating in the CEE region. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects fiscal deficits to rise or stay high in most countries within the CEE11 in 2026 versus 2025 (except in Romania and Slovakia), mostly driven by increased spending on defence and interest payments, in my view.