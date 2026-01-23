China’s record trade surplus driven by strong exports, competitive RMB, and global trade shifts

Underscoring the scale of global trade rebalancing that is occurring, exports to the US fell by 20%, yet shipments to the rest of the world more than counterbalanced the difference. The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates that the average US tariff rate on China exports sits at roughly 47.5%.1 This already elevated tariff number could be subject to further increases. US President Trump recently indicated than countries trading with Iran face additional tariffs of 25%, though the actual implementation details were not clear.

Is China facing a trade imbalance? While the absolute size of the surplus is historically unprecedented, China’s current account surplus relative to GDP has stabilized around 2–3%, which remains within a range that is internationally reasonable. By comparison, Japan and Germany have maintained far larger surpluses relative to GDP.

Still, the absolute size of China’s trade surplus in dollar terms is the largest in history and has a disproportionately large impact on the global economy due to the sheer size of China's overall GDP. The trade imbalance is also notable in how it mirrors the large deficit of the US and other major economies.

A key driver behind the surge in Chinese exports last year is straightforward: the RMB has been more competitive in real terms than headline exchange rates imply. While the nominal effective exchange rate (the actual value of the currency against a basket of trading partners) has hovered around the same level due to China’s currency fixing, the real effective exchange rate, which adjusts for inflation differences, has fallen much more sharply.