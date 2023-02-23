Emerging or developed market? China’s economic uniqueness defies labels

Concerns about regulatory risk, which contributed to a serious downturn in China market sentiment from late 2020, has largely abated. The goals of “common prosperity” - aligned regulations have come into sharper focus: better risk management in financial services companies, stronger data protection, avoiding big tech monopolies, improving worker conditions and, of course, combating climate change.

The objective of common prosperity was never to drive out foreign investors or undermine the market economy. It is to ensure high-quality growth through China’s next stage of development.

A rethink of labeling China

So what is this next stage? China is already the world’s largest economy on a purchasing power parity basis and the second largest in nominal gross domestic product. It is poised to become the largest economy within this decade, although with population growth essentially over, the focus must turn to high-quality and sustainable growth through technological innovation and increasing productivity.

These efforts must continue so China can improve its per capita GDP, which at about US$12,000 remains well behind its global peers. Also, restrictions on capital account convertibility – the right of residents and non-residents to freely trade currencies and assets at will with each other – remain widespread.

These characteristics make China an emerging market in traditional economic analysis. But never has an emerging market been so influential in the global economy: China claims highly impressive superlatives, such as the world’s largest trading nation, second-largest bond market and second-largest national equity market.

The scale of China’s markets means its “emerging market” label is unhelpful in understanding its investment landscape, and index providers are struggling.

China appears dramatically underweight in global indices, yet dramatically overweight in emerging market indices. It accounts for about 10 per cent of global equity market capitalisation but less than 4 per cent of MSCI’s All Country World Index and the FTSE All-World Index. Conversely, China overwhelms emerging market benchmarks. At the end of last month, it made up 33.49 per cent of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

China’s economy and markets are now so large that there is a small but growing group of investors who approach China as a specific investment allocation, dedicating substantial analytical and investment resources.

Perhaps the best case for spinning China out from emerging markets is that it is so unique, it requires its own analysis framework.

Characteristics of emerging markets

Emerging markets have always been a heterogenous group, but they share crucial macroeconomic characteristics. Their economies are generally not as productive as in developed markets and per capita incomes are much lower. Their financial markets tend to have lower capitalisation with less liquidity and diversity of issuers in stocks or bonds.

They are also significantly driven by the global economic cycle, even those that run external trade surpluses, where the value of exports exceeds that of imports. So they tend to benefit when global growth is rising and the US dollar softening, but suffer when financial conditions tighten, global growth slows and the dollar strengthens.