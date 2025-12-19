Japan bond market volatility and monetary policy outlook

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield rose to 1.95% as speculation builds that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to raise rates when it meets on 18th December. The yield is up 90bps year-to-date and its highest level since 2007.1

BOJ Governor Ueda recently indicated in a speech that the central bank would make an appropriate decision on a potential rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. Ueda also expressed optimism about Japan’s economic outlook and pledged to weigh the pros and cons of a hike before acting.

Shortly thereafter, Finance Minister Katayama reiterated that the implementation of monetary policy rests entirely with the BOJ. Reports indicate that key members of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government would not oppose a December hike, though some senior officials remain cautious on timing.

Weak GDP adds complexity to the BOJ’s policy meeting

The latest revised GDP figure shows a -2.3% drop on a QoQ annualized basis, compared to the preliminary reading of a -1.8% decline.2 The weakness was mainly driven by a sharp fall in private residential investment (contracted due to tighter energy-efficiency regulations introduced in April) and a decline in net exports following earlier front-loading.