Opportunities in Korea and Taiwan arising from the global AI boom

Korean stocks, along with Chinese stocks, are the cheapest in EM. Both are trading around a forward sector-adjusted P/E basis of 7.5x which is close to a 34% discount to EM peers. Korean equities have only traded at these levels for 3% of the time since 2001.7

Market rally in Taiwan may broaden to small to medium cap

I also favor Taiwanese stocks, but less than Korean stocks simply because valuations are higher (not just in absolute terms but relative to the market’s historical range).

Taiwan equities continue to hit all time highs due to the strong tech rally (+35% since Q4 2023). Taiwan’s largest semiconductor company has alone been responsible for around 80% of Taiwan’s YTD performance.8

To date, domestic funds and investors have been responsible for the upwards movement though we’re starting to see foreign fund flows. Still, foreign funds have only been around 25% of the funds sold during 2020-2022.9

Thus I still believe that there’s some room to go for foreign investor net-buying. Even though large cap, semiconductor and data center stocks have done well, the market rally in Taiwan has been very narrow.

The next leg up could be in the small to medium cap AI and related component stocks including power grids, electricity suppliers that fulfill the power demand surrounding AI manufacturing and application processing.

Semiconductor Upcycle in North Asia

The recent recovery of the semiconductor cycle, driven by investments in generative AI and an improving supply/demand dynamic, has started to become more visible in North Asian economies.

There have been two recently released data points that I can point to. Firstly, Korean tech exports have started to see sequential improvement in February despite sluggishness in overall goods exports.

Secondly, Taiwan’s industrial production for January saw a marked recovery in the electronics components sector.10

Robust Korean tech exports and a noticeable rebound in Taiwanese tech production suggest the start of North Asia’s semiconductor upcycle, driven by the recent AI boom.

Conclusion

EM and Asian equities have had uneven performance since the beginning of this year. Asian equities are now trading at quite a steep discount to US equities though more comparable with European stocks.

While I remain optimistic on EM equities, I believe that returns are likely to come in 2H of this year, as investors wait for clearer signals from the Fed and what kind of landing the US economy is likely to face.

Despite a strong quarterly earnings season in the US, there may be bumps along the way for the world’s largest economy, which could pose a headwind for EM.

From a positioning perspective, I believe that North Asian equities could be the top performers within EM this year, bolstered by the Fed’s rate cutting cycle and an improving tech cycle.