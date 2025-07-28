Strategic Sector Selector: After the recovery

By the end of Q2 2025, global equities recovered ground lost during the tariff-driven turmoil at the beginning of the quarter. Market leadership narrowed again with technology and media leading equities higher. We think the probability of US recession has faded into a tail risk, although that could imply stickier inflation than previously assumed (especially if the impact of tariffs crystallises during H2 2025). We think there may be some consolidation after such a strong run, but we see upside in the next 12 months as the global economy reaccelerates. With that in mind, we maintain our allocation to defensive sectors but increase our exposure to defensive growth by upgrading healthcare and downgrading telecommunications as we expect monetary easing to resume in the US (within our Model Sector Allocation). At the same time, after a sharp rally we reduce our allocation to early-cyclicals by downgrading media and retailers, while we raise our allocation to late-cyclicals by upgrading industrials (including construction & materials).

Changes in our Model Sector Allocations: