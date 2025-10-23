The strong returns on global equities during Q3 2025 seemingly ignored rising concerns around US growth. However, market leadership stayed narrow with technology and automobiles & parts leading equities higher partly driven by a repricing of US rates. I think the probability of global recession remains a tail risk, although a reacceleration could imply stickier inflation than previously assumed (especially if the impact of tariffs on the US economy spills over into 2026). I think there may be some consolidation after such a strong run, but I see upside in the next 12 months as the global economy moves towards trend growth. With that in mind, I think it is time to reduce the allocation to defensive sectors slightly by downgrading utilities to Neutral. At the same time, I maintain the exposure to cyclicals, but downgrade sectors where valuations may have priced in higher growth and Fed easing, such as technology and basic resources, and upgrade travel & leisure and financial services that have more potential to benefit from improving fundamentals.

Changes in our Model Sector Allocations: