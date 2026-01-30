Strategic Sector Selector: Unmoved by uncertainty

The decent returns on global equities during Q4 2025 masked significant volatility as concerns around valuations in the technology sector and the US economy remained in the headlines. Market leadership stayed narrow with basic resources, healthcare and banks leading global equities higher partly driven by surging gold prices and signs of resilience in the global economy. We think the probability of global recession remains low, although a reacceleration could imply stickier inflation than previously assumed (especially if the impact of tariffs on the US economy spills over into 2026). We think there may be some volatility in the short term, but we see upside in the next 12 months as the global economy moves towards trend growth. With that in mind, we think no significant changes are necessary, although we reduce the allocation to defensive sectors slightly by downgrading healthcare to Neutral. At the same time, we maintain the exposure to cyclicals and upgrade financial services to Overweight from Neutral as we expect outperformance from the sector in this mature phase in the market cycle.

Changes in our Model Sector Allocations: