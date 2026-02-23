Supreme Court decision unlikely to end US tariffs

Though it’s impossible to predict the approach the administration might take, a combination of Section 122, Section 232, and Section 301 seems most likely in our view:

Section 122 allows the President to impose up to 15% tariffs for 150 days without congressional approval. This could serve as a temporary measure to replicate most IEEPA tariffs while longer-term options are pursued.

More permanent solutions include Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, which require potentially lengthy processes to put in place, but have no time limits once imposed. Several existing tariffs have already been enacted under these statutes, potentially shortening the implementation time for new tariffs. Section 232 tariffs, however, require sector-by-sector assessments, and Section 301 requires country-by-country evaluations, which could slow enactment in cases where tariff processes haven’t already begun. Section 122 tariffs, however, could potentially serve as a stopgap during those instances.

Our investment view

With the multiple avenues that can be pursued to keep tariffs in place, US tariffs appear here to stay, even though their legal basis may change. Fortunately, global economies and financial markets have already proven they can withstand multi-decade high US tariff rates. Our outlook for 2026 remains optimistic. Major tailwinds are converging simultaneously, including worldwide fiscal and monetary stimulus, and substantial AI-driven investment that has the potential to boost productivity and economic growth. Those tailwinds also come against a backdrop where households and corporates, in aggregate, aren’t excessively leveraged. The environment, therefore, continues to be positive for risk assets, especially areas of the market that appear attractively priced, such as non-US and smaller-capitalization stocks, and US cyclical sectors. This ruling changes little, if anything, in our investment views.

Risks to that view

Although several legal paths exist to replicate IEEPA tariffs, the process may not be entirely straightforward. Companies that have already paid IEEPA tariffs could potentially sue for refunds. In fact, nearly 1,000 companies have already announced plans to do just that,6 potentially complicating the US government’s fiscal position. In 2025, the US Treasury collected approximately $20 billion per month in IEEPA-based tariff revenue.7 The process of distributing refunds, however, would likely be slow and complicated, as questions arise over who should ultimately receive refunds and at what amount.

Outside the US, tariff-impacted countries may seek to renegotiate trade agreements, potentially resulting in renewed policy uncertainty just as the global economy seemed to be adapting to a stabilization of tariff rates. Adding to the complexity is that a few of the statutes granting presidential tariff authority have never been used, possibly opening the door to future litigation.

Takeaway

From an investment perspective, while the macro and market outlook is still encouraging, greater volatility is possible as investors navigate the unfolding sequence of events. The backdrop post-Supreme Court decision, however, doesn’t appear fundamentally different than prior to the ruling.



Investment risks

