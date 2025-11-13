The Big Picture: Global asset allocation 2026 outlook

Figure 1: Projected 1-year return versus risk for global assets

Based on local currency returns. Returns are projected but standard deviation of returns is based on 5-year historical data. Size of bubbles is in proportion to average 5-year pairwise correlation with other assets (hollow bubbles indicate negative correlation). Cash is an equally weighted mix of USD, EUR, GBP and JPY. CLOs is AAA-rated CLOs. Neutral portfolio (“Neutral Port.”) weights shown in Figure 3. As of 31 October 2025. There is no guarantee that these views will come to pass. See Appendices for definitions, methodology and disclaimers.

Source: Credit Suisse/UBS, ICE BofA, JP Morgan, MSCI, S&P GSCI, FTSE Russell, LSEG Datastream and Invesco Strategy & Insights