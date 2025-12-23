Uncommon truths 2025: a year in review

Despite the angst about tariffs, 2025 was a good year for most global assets, especially metals and equities. The performance of my my Aristotle List of 10 surprises was more nuanced.

A year ago, we were expecting central bank easing and more economic growth, which led to our optimism about market outcomes (see 2024 in review). Central banks did ease but economic growth disappointed. Nevertheless, asset returns were healthy.

The best performing global assets in 2025 were metals and equities (see Figure 3). The only assets to generate negative returns in USD were energy and agriculture. The 7.8% USD total return on our neutral portfolio in 2024 (11.0% in local currency) was followed by 16.3% so far in 2025 (+12.8% in local currency), the highest since 2019. The neutral portfolio is a static mix of global cash, fixed income, equity, real estate and commodity assets (see Figure 6 for weightings).

As a reminder of events, here are Bloomberg’s most-read articles during 2025 (paraphrased):

1. Trump says market response expected (Apr 3)

2. “Can’t imagine further tariff increase on China” Trump (Apr 9)

3. Trump U-turns on Powell, China (Apr 24)

4. Trump’s tariffs send shockwaves (Apr 3)

5. Air India crash kills 241 (Jun 12)

6. AI stock rally hurt by Chinese upstart (Jan 27)

7. Trump pauses tariff hikes; ups China rates (Apr 10)

8. “My bad”: Bill Ackman on failure on Trump (Apr 8)

9. Bessent: Japan may get priority response (Apr 7)

10. Best stock rally since 2008…(Apr 9)

As usual, bad news sells and the majority of the most-read stories were on the negative side. Most came in the days following the 2 April Liberation Day tariff announcement (note that in 2024, tariffs were not mentioned in the top 20 most-read stories). The first mention of a military conflict came in item #14, and the second Fed mention wasn’t until #38, with mention of President Trump’s attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook.

I think the positive market outcomes owe much to the resilience of the global economy and the ongoing easing by most central banks. Tariffs and other geopolitical factors brought only temporary volatility (see Figure 2). Major idiosyncratic themes have been AI and gold, based on conversations with investors around the world. Bonds may have lagged equities but the returns were respectable, in my opinion, especially when measured in US dollars (see Figure 3). Strong returns were seen in US bonds but were matched by emerging markets and bettered by Europe (in USD).

Figure 1 shows the results of our annual ranking within asset groups. As is often the case, emerging markets dominate both ends of the spectrum, though Japanese government bonds appear in the bottom three for the third year in a row. Venezuela topped the equity league table, on both a local and a common currency basis (China was the best performing big stock market). Otherwise, positive returns on Argentinian stocks turned negative when measured in USD. Despite stabilising during Q4, the Argentine peso fell more than 20% during 2025 (versus USD) and the Turkish Lira was likewise penalised by a high inflation rate. After a strong year, the Russian Ruble is close to pre-war levels.