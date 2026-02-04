Uncommon truths: Alternatives under the microscope 2025

Most alternative assets performed well in 2025, with gold, hedge funds and some fixed income assets leading the way; Bitcoin, fine wine and private equity lagged. I expect accelerating economies to help industrial commodities and MLPs in 2026, but I also favour bank loans, CLOs and direct real estate.

I am often asked for my views on alternative assets, which I assume means non-liquid assets that are usually beyond the reach of the average investor. Examples could include direct real estate, private credit, private equity and many hedge fund strategies. Commodities may also fall into this category, given the difficulty of delivery and storage. I also include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in this alternative basket. Many such assets have now become more accessible (via REITs, private credit funds, private equity funds, publicly traded hedge funds, commodity funds and certificates etc.) but many investors still consider them to be non-conventional.

There is, of course, another category of alternatives which can best be described as collectibles: real assets that are often collected for reasons other than financial gain. However, they often rise in price over the long term. Examples include fine wines, rare stamps and coins, art, jewellery, baseball cards etc. Collectibles for the most part lack a liquid market and the worth of such assets is often judged by the most recent sale price of an equivalent.

Figure 1 shows how some alternative assets performed in 2025, along with some conventional assets. Alternatives had a mixed year, with gold and some alternative fixed income assets leading the way, along with hedge funds. Bitcoin, private equity and MLPs struggled, giving back some of the good performance seen in recent recent years (see Figure 4). I also suspect MLPs were hurt by weak oil prices. Wine, on the other hand, has been struggling for a few years and continued to do so in 2025. At the top of the rankings, gold improved on the strong gains of 2024. This continued into early 2026, until the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair provoked a severe correction on Friday 30 January.

Figure 4 suggests it is not unusual for Bitcoin to swing between the extremes of the rankings. So far, it seems to have avoided the big downdrafts seen in the past, but I have a feeling the correction is not over, with further declines already seen in early 2026. The struggles of private equity are more unusual, given the strong performance of equity markets (it oftens seems to perform as a high beta version of the publicly quoted markets). Perhaps the strong asset gathering is now impacting performance due to a limited supply of investment opportunities. Recent investor meetings suggest there is an appetite for hedge funds, and they have historically been less volatile than private equity, with a risk-reward profile more akin to government bonds and investment grade credit (see Figure 2).