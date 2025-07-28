Uncommon truths: Extending time horizons and the strategic role of commodities

Events during 2025 have encouraged a focus on daily news flows. This may not produce the best investment outcomes. Luckily, one thing that helps lengthen time horizons is happiness. An analysis of long term returns reveals a surprising strategic role for commodities and gold.

After the volatility seen in April, markets seem to have calmed down. It does not feel as though news flows have calmed (tariff threats, spats with Fed Chair Powell, budget issues in the US and elsewhere, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, political instability in Japan, for example) but perhaps markets have learned to filter out a lot of the noise.

This said, economic data flows from the US point to neither recession nor rampant inflation, which is a comfort. I have the feeling that the US economy is slowing, based on lacklustre retail sales growth, ISM surveys close to or below 50, some weakening labour market indicators and the Conference Board Leading Indicator that has weakened in all but one month so far this year (the exception was May, when it was flat). However, I do not think there will be recession, though the 1 August release of July payroll data may be worth watching (July tends to be one of the weaker months of the year and it was a weak reading last year that caused market volatility in early August).

On the inflation front, you have to look pretty hard to see signs of a pick-up. For example, neither import, producer nor consumer price indices have shown signs of a big uptick (the June data for the Fed’s favoured PCE measure is due on 31 July).

However, I suspect it is too early to judge the full effect of tariffs on US inflation. First, the final set of tariffs has not yet been decided, so US importers have not yet had to face up to the full extent of the problem. Second, the 0.5% dip in GDP in Q1 was largely the result of a 4.6% negative contribution from net exports (imports were up an annualised 38% during the quarter, ahead of the imposition of tariffs). That suggests a build-up of inventories (2.6% contribution to GDP) that were likely run down during Q2, thus temporarily shielding US consumers from the price effect of tariffs (as an aside, I expect the 30 July Q2 GDP data to show a rebound). Finally, other factors have been weighing down on inflation, notably the decline in oil prices and the gradual decline in the shelter component of CPI (remember that?). Indeed, the latter has fallen from 5.1% in June 2024 to 3.8% in June 2025 and I think it will continue to follow house price inflation downward.

The above reveals that the coming week could be important in terms of US data flows, with Q2 GDP, June PCE and July employment reports. However, I have recently been trying to encourage investors to adopt a long term approach and avoid getting bogged down with short term swings. Early April was a case in point, with the VIX index of implied volatility on S&P 500 options reaching 58, as fears of recession abounded. At those moments of peak-fear, the temptation is to cut positions but Figure 1a suggests the opposite approach has tended to work in the past. When the VIX index has been above the mid-fifties, the S&P 500 has always delivered positive gains over the following 12 months.