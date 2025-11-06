Uncommon truths: Fed surprises are not enough to save the dollar

A busy week included a Fed meeting that delivered several surprises. Markets have downgraded the likelihood of a December Fed rate cut but I think the broad path of rates over the next year is unlikely to change. I still expect the dollar to weaken but the arguments are more balanced.

A week dominated by “Andrew, formerly known as Prince” memes, and that did not see a change of prime minister in France, may be considered uneventful. However, there was plenty of action on the politics and policy fronts, with potential implications for global financial markets and currencies.

First, the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping seemed to go well. It appears the US will cut the “fentanyl tariff” on Chinese goods from 20% to 10%, that China will start buying large quantities of US soybeans, that China will make it easier for the US to buy rare earth minerals and that the US will suspend an expansion of “Entity List” export controls (firms on this list face restrictions on receiving US exports). President Trump also suggested that a trade deal is close to being finalised. At the very least, the meeting seemed to improve US-China relations and the risk of a deepening trade war seems to have been averted. If that turns out to be the case, the world economy may have dodged a bullet, which I think is good news for cyclical assets (though markets didn’t reflect that).

Sticking with politics, the 29 October election in the Netherlands delivered a result that few would have predicted a week earlier. Up until that point, the far-right PVV party led by Geert Wilders looked set to again be the biggest party in the Dutch parliament (with opinion polls suggesting it would win 25-30 of the 150 seats, down from 37 at the 2023 election).

However, things didn’t go as expected. In the week running up to the election, opinion polls showed a surge in support for Democrats 66 (D66), a progressive centre-left party led by 38-year-old Rob Jetten. The latter appeared to win support after several impressive performances in TV debates (and an appearance in the final of a TV quiz show). The upshot is that D66 matched PVV in the polls, with both looking set to win 26 parliamentary seats (the ANP news agency suggests D66 will have slightly more votes). I think it will be “easier” for Jetten than for Wilders to form a coalition, with PVV unlikely to be part of the new government (other big parties refuse to work with it). Given the splintered nature of Dutch politics, it may take some time (perhaps into 2026) to negotiate a new coalition, but these elections have at least shown that the forward march of populism is far from inevitable.

However, I think the biggest policy events of the week came from central banks. Some because of what they did and others for what they didn’t do. Those not taking any action included the ECB and the BOJ, which came as little surprise. Having cut rates four times in the first half of 2025 (taking the Deposit Facility Rate to 2.00%), the ECB has made no changes at the last three meetings (including that of 30 October 2025). Figure 1 suggests that financial markets anticipate little in the way of ECB policy changes in the period to end-2026. I think that is about right (there may be room for one more rate cut, in my opinion, but I wouldn’t expect more than that unless there is recession). I believe that ECB rates are already below the long-term neutral point, which I suspect is around 3.00%, and it may be time to allow the eight rate cuts since mid-2024 (and upcoming German fiscal expansion) to have their effect on the Eurozone economy.