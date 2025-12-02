Uncommon truths: Joining the dots: UK budget, banks, gold and AI

Though unpopular in the media, the recent UK budget seemed to calm financial markets. It also helped UK bank share price performance and may shed light on the popular themes of gold and AI.

The 26 November UK government budget was eagerly anticipated…in the UK. The post-budget decline in gilt yields and appreciation of sterling suggest the budget was well received by financial markets, though UK media reaction was less kind. In my opinion the budget was too piecemeal to be of great consequence and speaks to the constraints faced by Chancellor Reeves and the lack of vision of Keir Starmer’s government. A full description of the budget can be found in UK Budget: The waiting game is over by Invesco’s Graham Hook and Ben Jones.

For macro-economic and financial market purposes the main take-aways are an extra £26bn in tax revenues by 2029-30 and an additional £11bn of spending by 2029-30 (mainly on welfare). The upshot will be a record 38% tax/GDP ratio in 2030-31 (according to the UK Office for Budget Responsibility, OBR) and an increase in the headroom versus the primary fiscal rule to £22bn (it was the latter that reassured financial markets, in my opinion).

Graham and Ben see little in the budget to change the dial on the UK economy and I agree. That probably explains the indifferent stock market reaction (the FTSE 100 is up 1.2% since the day before the budget, the same as for the S&P 500 and less than the 1.7% gain in the Euro Stoxx 50, as of 28 November 2025, according to Bloomberg data). Where the budget did seem to have a positive impact was in the gilt market, where 30-year yields have fallen by around 13 basis points since the day before the budget, versus gains of 1 basis point and 3 basis points in the US and Germany, respectively (based on data from LSEG Datastream). Even better, and despite the relative decline in UK yields, sterling strengthened a bit over those three days (by 0.5% versus USD and by 0.3% versus EUR, according to Bloomberg data). That strengthening of the pound could partly explain why UK stocks didn’t seem to benefit.

Within the UK stock market, the actions not taken in the budget may have been more important than what did happen. In particular, the much feared windfall tax hike on banks didn’t materialise, which helped the sector continue outperforming the overall market (see Figure 1). As shown in the chart, UK bank stocks have tended to outperform the broad UK market when the yield curve steepens, as has been the case since early 2023. If the budget encourages the Bank of England to cut interest rates (because it contained nothing particularly inflationary), then I would expect bank sector outperformance to continue (I expect 75 basis points of BOE easing by end-2026).

The UK government is receiving a lot of criticism about its lack of vision and ambition (from one side because of its “tax and spend” approach and lack of measures to boost the economy, and from the other because it is not spending enough on welfare etc.). In truth, I believe the government faces the unenviable task of trying to repair the fabric of the UK economy (infrastructure, healthcare, education etc.) while trying to keep government finances in reasonable order. Not only is the UK government’s net debt-to-GDP ratio already around 100%, but it is also expected to roughly triple over the next 50 years (according to OBR projections) under the pressure of demographic and climate challenges (see Figure 2). That would take the UK government debt-to-GDP ratio above the 250% seen at the end of the second world war.