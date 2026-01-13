Uncommon truths: The Aristotle List: 10 improbable but possible outcomes for 2026

It is time to forget central scenarios and think about improbable but possible outcomes. A reversal of some strong and popular trends is built into my list of surprises (these hypothetical predictions are my views of what could happen even if they do not form part of our central scenario).

Aristotle said that “probable impossibilities are to be preferred to improbable possibilities”, meaning that we find it easier to believe in interesting impossibilities (B52s on the moon, say) than in unlikely possibilities. The aim of this document is to seek those unlikely possibilities -- out-of-consensus ideas for 2026 that I believe have at least a 30% chance of occurring. The concept was borrowed from former colleague Byron Wien.

I believe the biggest returns are earned (or the biggest losses avoided) by successfully taking out-of-consensus positions. A year ago, the “Trump trade” was a popular idea, so two of my ideas leant against that (“US dollar weakens during 2025” and “US stocks underperform global indices”). Those were among the five successful ideas but the same number didn’t work (“Bitcoin falls below $50,000, for example). In a world where nothing surprises me any longer, the challenge is greater than ever. Given the bullish market outcomes in 2025, I feature a reversal of some trends. Don’t look for internal consistency, as there is none.

1. US Democrats win both houses at mid-terms

Republican control of both houses of Congress has enabled President Trump to implement his policy agenda. However, US mid-term elections are due on 3 November 2026 and the party of the president usually loses seats in both houses (see Figure 1). The only occasions when this was not true for the House of Representatives was during the second term of Bill Clinton and the first term of George W. Bush (when both had Gallup job approval ratings above 60%).

The House swinging to the Democrats is something of a consensus idea (the Republicans only have 220 seats, versus the 218 needed for a majority). However, the Senate appears more challenging, as the Democrats would need to flip four of the 22 Republican seats that are up for grabs (only 35 of the 100 senators face re-election in 2026). That is a big ask, but with President Trump’s job approval rating falling to 36%, I think a big swing against the Republicans is on the cards. This may lead to big policy initiatives in 2026 (Venezuela, Greenland, 50% boost to defence spending), as one last hurrah before Congress turns awkward or in an effort to bolster the Republican vote.

2. Russell 2000 outperforms the Magnificent 7

Conversations with investors around the world suggest a strong consensus that US mega caps will continue to outperform, driven by the AI phenomenon. Recent history offers support for this view: in the five years to 31 December 2025, the annualised return on Bloomberg’s Magnificent 7 Total Return index was 51.2%, versus “only” 10% on the Russell 2000 index (total return). However, in 2025 the performance gap was reduced to 24.7% (Magnificent 7) versus 12.8% (Russell 2000) and the performance within the former was concentrated in two stocks (the rest had share price gains of less than 15%, with three below 10%). If the US economy accelerates, it could be time (at last) for smaller caps to shine and I think it is possible that the wheels fall off the mega cap bandwagon, especially as doubts arise about the economics of AI investments.

3. USD/JPY falls to 140

The list of surprises for 2025 contained a prediction that the US dollar would weaken, which it did, but the decline against the Japanese yen was minimal (see Figure 4). The yen is extremely weak in real trade weighted terms (more than 40% below post-1990 norms, based on Goldman Sachs indices). I think it became so because the Bank of Japan (BOJ) refrained from the global tightening of 2022/23, thus creating a wide gap between its interest rates and those of other countries. That is now changing, with the BOJ gradually normalising rates upward as many other central banks ease. In 2026, I expect the BOJ to raise its rates by 50 basis points, while I think the Fed will move in the opposite direction. At some stage, I expect that narrowing of spreads to support the yen and, given the degree of undervaluation, I think it will move rapidly. USD/JPY at 140 may seem a long way from the current 158, but it is not when considering the valuation gap.