Uncommon truths: The UK is not alone when it comes to fiscal problems

The UK government is under a lot of pressure, not least in the budgetary realm. With an OBR forecast that net debt will be above 270% of GDP in the early 2070’s, the situation looks dramatic. Our own forecasts suggest the UK is not alone and that many governments will struggle to avoid such debt ratios as populations decelerate and age.

The UK media and many commentators are downbeat about the prospects for the UK economy, the fiscal situation and the outlook for UK debt. This stems partly from the fact that the UK has seen little economic growth over recent years. For example, since the end of 2019, the UK economy has grown by only 4.5% (up to 2025 Q2). This may be better than the 0.1% seen in Germany but is around one-third of the 13.3% in the US and well below the 35.4% and 30.5% seen in India and China, respectively.

It also seems to be the result of inflation remaining stubbornly above the Bank of England’s 2% target, with CPI inflation of 3.8% in August (up from a low of 1.7% in September 2024). This is preventing the BOE from cutting rates as rapidly as the ECB, with the BOE policy rate at 4.00%, while ECB’s Deposit Rate is 2.00%. That may explain why gilt yields remain so elevated, with the 10-year yield around 4.74% versus a 10-year bund yield of 2.73%, a 10-year French yield of around 3.55% and a 10-year US yield of 4.15% (all as of 26 September 2025). Figure 1b shows the comparison with a range of countries that will feature in this report.

However, elevated UK yields may also be due to concern about the fiscal situation. The budget will be announced on 26 November and there is much speculation about how Chancellor Reeves will fill the fiscal hole that seems to be widening. For example, the cumulative public sector net borrowing requirement for the current fiscal year was £83.8bn in August 2025, £16.2bn higher than the year earlier period and £11.4bn above the monthly profile consistent with the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) March forecast (the UK fiscal year starts in April). The problem seems to be more a shortfall of receipts versus forecast (largely VAT), than excess spending.

The Chancellor’s self-imposed fiscal rules (that budget forecasts should predict that by 2029/30 the day-to-day budget, excluding investment spending, should be in surplus and that net debt/GDP should be falling) and electoral promises not to increase income tax, employee national insurance contributions nor VAT. Having already been forced to reverse her attempts to cut various forms of spending, Rachel Reeves is left trying to find extra sources of tax revenue. A 30-year gilt yield above 5.50% may suggest market scepticism on that front.

With the UK government’s net debt-to-GDP ratio hitting 96.4% in August (according to the Office for National Statistics), just how bad is the debt outlook for the UK and how does it compare to elsewhere. The first item of bad news is that the OBR’s latest Financial Risk and Sustainability Report (July 2025) envisages that UK government debt will be above 270% of GDP by the early 2070s (under pressure from an ageing population, which adds to state healthcare and pension costs, the impact of climate change and other factors). Another problem is that Figure 1b shows that the UK government’s primary deficit is among the largest among our sample of countries.