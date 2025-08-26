Uncommon truths: Where will we gather new assets?

Our analysis suggests that annual global savings could more than double in real terms over the next 50 years. The US, China and India are deemed likely to be the sources of the biggest savings pools. Demographics could see the role of Europe diminish (though it will remain important), while boosting the role of Africa (from a low base).

This is the next in a series of papers over the summer about long-term issues. The topic is savings patterns and the link to demographics, development and lifecycle patterns of saving. The conclusions should be of interest to asset managers wondering where to look for clients over the coming decades.

An obvious place to look for savings flows is in countries with lots of savers. The answer will lie somewhere in the intersection between population size, income per head of population, and the share of population that is in the saving phase of life. The latter is on the assumption that we save while working to accumulate wealth that can be used when we retire – the life cycle hypothesis of savings (there is a short selection of suggested reading material about the life cycle hypothesis in the bibliography, for those who are interested). The focus is implicitly on private sector pension-type savings. Public sector funds that perform broadly the same function (sovereign wealth funds, say) could also be considered but they are much easier to identify and are not the topic of this paper.

Figure 1a shows the distribution of regional populations across the age spectrum (as of 2025, according to United Nations forecasts). A number of messages emerge from this chart: first, Asia has by far the largest population of the regions covered, accounting for 59% of the world’s population in 2025 (Asia includes both China and India). Second, Africa’s population is relatively young, whereas Europe’s is relatively old (Asia’s population is somewhere between Africa and Europe when it comes to age distribution).

To complete the picture, Figure 1b shows how the age distribution of Europe’s population has and is expected to develop over time. There is a similar pattern for North America, South America and Asia, with the post-war baby boom creating a population hump that is moving through the age range as time passes. That population hump has been in the savings intensive age range (which I take to be 25-60), but is expected to soon pass into the dissaving (retirement) phase of life. That could have profound implications for the global flow of savings and where those savings are likely to be located.

The next consideration is income. Figures 2a, 2b and 2c show how population and income per capita are forecast to evolve over the coming fifty years for around 160 countries (those with population below one million are excluded). The population estimates are taken from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2024 dataset (note that the size of the bubbles is in proportion to the 25-60 year age group as a share of the total 20-plus age group, to capture the share of “savers” within the adult population). Income per capita forecasts are based on World Bank 2024 data and our projections for real growth over the periods considered (using a combination of historical growth patterns and the notion of convergence). The highlighted countries are at the upper extremes of population or income per capita (or both), which suggests the potential for high savings volumes.