Why Japanese bond yields are rising and the yen is falling

The trigger to the rapid rise in Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields could be pointed to growing expectations that the economic stimulus package being formulated under the new Takaichi administration may turn out to be much bigger than previously expected.

This could be financed by the issuance of additional government bonds. Markets have become increasingly concerned about risks to the sustainability of Japan’s long-term fiscal position.

Another factor to explain the surge in Japan’s long-term interest rates is the shifting supply-demand dynamics in the government bond market, which has made yields more susceptible to upward pressure.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) abolished its yield curve control (YCC) framework in March 2024. YCC acted as a major buyer of JGBs helping to stabilize long-term rates. In August 2024, the BOJ initiated a quantitative tightening (QT) policy aimed at reducing its JGB holdings.

Since then, domestic banks and foreign investors have stepped in as primary buyers of JGBs – though in Q2 2025, domestic banks’ purchases dropped significantly, thus increasing the reliance on foreign investors.

Foreign investors tend to be more sensitive than domestic investors to risks associated with eroding fiscal discipline.

Thus, amid growing dependence on foreign investors and rising concerns over fiscal deterioration linked to new stimulus measures, expectations have increased that foreign investors may adopt a more cautious stance toward JGB holdings.

If long-term interest rates continue to trudge upwards, this raises the possibility for the BOJ to increase its JGB purchase operations or end quantitative tightening (QT) earlier than planned.