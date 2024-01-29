Dynamic Asset Allocation

As the starting point for any portfolio, our investment process begins with an asset allocation that is aligned with the risk tolerance and goals of an investor based on their investing time horizon. Importantly, we believe opportunities to create alpha exist over the long and short term and that portfolios can be constructed to capture these strategic and tactical opportunities. It is critical to note that the drivers of risk and return vary over different time horizons, and what may appear attractive over the long term may be out of favor in the near term and vice versa. We think investors can potentially achieve stronger risk-adjusted returns by starting with a strategic asset allocation and tactically adjusting to take advantage of near-term opportunities.

Strategic asset allocation: Investing through the business cycle

One of the key tenets of our investment process is that the past is not prologue. Therefore, we develop portfolios designed to strategically navigate a variety of market environments through the business cycle. For example, if one were to invest solely based on past performance within equities, one would overweight the most overvalued recent winners while underweighting the overlooked parts of the market, which are often trading at large discounts. As we have learned from prior periods of market stress, this style of investing often leads to bubbles that deflate when the cycle ends, sometimes taking a decade or longer to return to market leadership, if ever. As such, for the basis of our strategic allocations, we attempt to estimate the forward-looking risk, return, and correlation of asset classes through a set of capital market assumptions (CMAs). These CMAs are comprised of a standard set of building blocks that translate to the more than 170 public and private assets we cover (Figure 2). For example, expected returns on equities might consider dividend yield, earnings growth, and expectations for changes in valuation relative to some mean level, while fixed income estimates observe current and future yields, credit spreads and estimated losses, and the shapes of its various yield curves.