Tactical Asset Allocation - March 2026

Global growth is strengthening, with synchronized improvements across regions. Our framework moves further into an expansion regime. Overweight equities versus fixed income, cyclicals, and underweight duration.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

A strengthening business cycle is likely to prevail over the geopolitical shock

The coordinated US-Israel strike on Iran injected new uncertainty in financial markets, but we believe these developments are unlikely to derail economic fundamentals and a business cycle that’s gathering positive momentum. As illustrated by the sharp rise in oil and natural gas prices on Monday, March 2 (between 5-10% at the time of writing) energy prices represent the primary mechanism of contagion risk from markets to the real economy, particularly for Asia. Ninety percent of crude oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz is directed to this region, with China (38%), India (15%), South Korea (12%), and Japan (11%) the primary destinations.1 While shipping across the Strait currently remains active, increased risks can lead to a sharp increase in insurance costs and a de facto restriction on global supply, according to my colleagues Benjamin Jones and Paul Jackson.2 In addition, while the oil infrastructure in the region hasn’t been disrupted, it remains a risk scenario to be considered.

This geopolitical shock occurs at a time when the global economy, however, is exhibiting noticeable strength, with synchronized and broad-based positive momentum across regions and sectors. Our global leading economic indicator is steadily moving above its long-term trend, reaching its highest level in four years, with positive contributions from both developed and emerging markets. Following the initial lead from Europe and Japan, US growth has now also moved above its long-term trend, led by strong improvements across cyclical indicators such as manufacturing activity, housing and construction, manufacturing business surveys, and consumer sentiment. This is the most consistent and synchronized improvement across regions since 2021, suggesting the global economy may be in a relatively strong position to weather the US-Iran conflict, rising energy costs, and macro uncertainty (Figures 1 and 2).