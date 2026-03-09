Insight

Tactical Asset Allocation - March 2026

March 9, 2026
Alessio de
Alessio de Longis, CFA
Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tactical Asset Allocation, Invesco Investment Solutions
Tactical Asset Allocation

Synopsis

1

The global cycle is exhibiting noticeable strength, with synchronized momentum across regions and sectors. We believe the economy is in a strong position to weather increased geopolitical risks.

2

Overweight equities versus fixed income, favor cyclicals but with a more balanced exposure between value, momentum, and mid-caps. Maintain neutral regional exposure between US, developed, and emerging markets relative to benchmark. In fixed income, overweight a diversified exposure to risky credit sectors, underweight duration, increase exposure to TIPS, and maintain an underweight to the US dollar.

Global growth is strengthening, with synchronized improvements across regions. Our framework moves further into an expansion regime. Overweight equities versus fixed income, cyclicals, and underweight duration.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

A strengthening business cycle is likely to prevail over the geopolitical shock

The coordinated US-Israel strike on Iran injected new uncertainty in financial markets, but we believe these developments are unlikely to derail economic fundamentals and a business cycle that’s gathering positive momentum. As illustrated by the sharp rise in oil and natural gas prices on Monday, March 2 (between 5-10% at the time of writing) energy prices represent the primary mechanism of contagion risk from markets to the real economy, particularly for Asia.  Ninety percent of crude oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz is directed to this region, with China (38%), India (15%), South Korea (12%), and Japan (11%) the primary destinations.1 While shipping across the Strait currently remains active, increased risks can lead to a sharp increase in insurance costs and a de facto restriction on global supply, according to my colleagues Benjamin Jones and Paul Jackson.2 In addition, while the oil infrastructure in the region hasn’t been disrupted, it remains a risk scenario to be considered.

This geopolitical shock occurs at a time when the global economy, however, is exhibiting noticeable strength, with synchronized and broad-based positive momentum across regions and sectors. Our global leading economic indicator is steadily moving above its long-term trend, reaching its highest level in four years, with positive contributions from both developed and emerging markets. Following the initial lead from Europe and Japan, US growth has now also moved above its long-term trend, led by strong improvements across cyclical indicators such as manufacturing activity, housing and construction, manufacturing business surveys, and consumer sentiment. This is the most consistent and synchronized improvement across regions since 2021, suggesting the global economy may be in a relatively strong position to weather the US-Iran conflict, rising energy costs, and macro uncertainty (Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1a: Global macro framework remains in an expansion regime
Figure 1a: Global macro framework remains in an expansion regime

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond. Invesco Solutions research and calculations. Proprietary leading economic indicators of Invesco Solutions. Macro regime data as of Feb. 28, 2026. The Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) are proprietary, forward-looking measures of the level of economic growth. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment. Developed markets ex-USA include the eurozone, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Australia. Emerging markets include Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, China, South Korea, India.

Figure 1b: Trailing 12-month regime history by region
Figure 1b: Trailing 12-month regime history by region

Source: Invesco Solutions as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Figure 1c: Global growth is accelerating, with developed markets and EM ex-China above their long-term trend, and China also bottoming out
Figure 1c: Global growth is accelerating, with developed markets and EM ex-China above their long-term trend, and China also bottoming out

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond. Invesco Solutions research and calculations. Proprietary leading economic indicators of Invesco Solutions. Macro regime data as of Feb. 28, 2026. The Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) are proprietary, forward-looking measures of the level of economic growth. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment.

Figure 2: Global LEI moves further above its long-term trend, to the highest level in four years. Global risk appetite at cyclical highs, signaling improving growth expectations
Figure 2: Global LEI moves further above its long-term trend, to the highest level in four years. Global risk appetite at cyclical highs, signaling improving growth expectations

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., MSCI, FTSE, Barclays, JPMorgan, Invesco Solutions research and calculations, from Jan. 1, 1992 to Feb. 28, 2026. The Global Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) is a proprietary, forward-looking measure of the growth level in the economy. A reading above (below) 100 on the Global LEI signals growth above (below) a long-term average. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment. A reading above (below) zero signals a positive (negative) compensation for risk-taking in global capital markets in the recent past. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Credit spreads across sectors and geographies remain stable (at the time of this writing), suggesting limited contagion risk. Most of the market reaction seems concentrated in commodities, the US dollar, and US Treasury yields. We believe credit spreads and commodity prices will be key barometers to gauge the evolution of risk across assets. As discussed over the past few months, inflationary pressures have remained muted, but our inflation momentum indicators are beginning to capture the impact of rising commodity prices year-to-date, which, if sustained, can price out any bias for additional easing by the Federal Reserve this year. (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Inflation is beginning to rise, led by increasing energy prices
Figure 3: Inflation is beginning to rise, led by increasing energy prices

Sources: Bloomberg L.P. data as of Feb. 28, 2026, Invesco Solutions calculations. The US Inflation Momentum Indicator (IMI) measures the change in inflation statistics on a trailing three-month basis, covering indicators across consumer and producer prices, inflation expectation surveys, import prices, wages, and energy prices. A positive (negative) reading indicates inflation has been rising (falling) on average over the past three months.  

While it may be tempting to draw analogies with market developments following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, we believe the two episodes exhibit substantial differences in terms of macro backdrop. While both conflicts share a critical and direct impact on global energy prices, the severe 2022 global sell-off was primarily fueled by the meaningful rise in global bond yields, as central banks embarked on a synchronized tightening cycle from ultra-low interest rates. Back then, 10-year bond yields rose by more than 200 bps in the US and more than 250 bps in the Eurozone and the UK, leading to a sharp repricing of discount yields for all asset classes and downward adjustments to valuations (Figure 4). Today, global monetary policy is broadly neutral, and any repricing of inflation expectations may alter policy projections on the margin, but it’s highly unlikely to trigger new tightening cycles.

Figure 4: Market performance before and after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Figure 4: Market performance before and after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022

Sources: Bloomberg L.P.; Invesco Solutions research and calculations. Performance prior: 1-month period from 24 January 2022 to 24 February 2022.Performance after 1 month: period ending 24 March 2022.Performance after 3 months: period ending 25 May 2022.Performance after 6 months: period ending 24 August 2022.1-year performance: period ending 24 February 2023. Start date 24 February 2022. List of indices: SPXT Index = US equities; NDDUEAFE Index = DM ex-US equities; NDUEEGF Index = EM equities; LT09TRUU Index = US Treasuries 7–10Y; LF98TRUU Index = US High Yield; SPBDALB Index = Broadly syndicated loans; BCOMCO Index = Oil; GOLDLNPM Index = Gold; BBDXY Index = US Dollar.

Overall, we believe the global economy is well-positioned to navigate the US-Iran conflict. While escalations could certainly move markets towards unfavorable scenarios, at this stage, our macro framework points to accelerating growth across regions, and resilient risk appetite towards cyclical assets, with more upside in equities than credit, given historically tight spreads across sectors. It’s important to maintain a dynamic approach towards incoming information and market developments, however, and we’ll closely monitor the evolution of credit spreads, energy prices, and financial conditions to anticipate signs of contagion risk and rising risk aversion. 

Investment positioning 

We maintain a higher portfolio risk profile relative to the benchmark in the Global Tactical Allocation Model,3 with an overweight in equities relative to fixed income, while maintaining regional exposures in line with the benchmark. In fixed income, we maintain a moderate overweight in credit risk4 and a significant underweight in duration versus the benchmark (Figures 5 to 8). In particular:

  • In equities, we maintain overweight exposure in cyclical sectors but with a more balanced exposure between value, momentum, and mid-cap equities relative to large-caps. As the economy improves and moves further above trend, we continue to expect sectors with higher operating leverage to outperform. We favor financials, industrials, materials, and energy at the expense of health care, staples, utilities, and technology. We maintain a regional composition in line with the benchmark, given mixed signals among key drivers of relative performance between US, developed ex-US, and emerging market equities. While the US continues to exhibit the strongest earnings momentum across regions, dollar depreciation pressures driven by narrowing yield differentials, and positive surprises in global growth, provide offsetting tailwinds for international equity markets. As a result, we maintain a neutral position and express no active views on regional exposures at this stage, waiting for a more decisive alignment in macro drivers.
  • In fixed income, we maintain a moderate overweight in risky credit, harvesting higher yields relative to investment grade and government bonds in an environment of improving growth and stable inflation. Further spread compression is highly unlikely at this stage, but a stable macro environment remains favorable for carry trades. We look for diversification across high yield, leveraged loans, and emerging markets dollar debt, and underweight investment grade credit and sovereign fixed income. As global leading economic indicators (LEIs) move further above trend, we maintain an underweight duration stance, expecting global yield curves to continue to steepen. Our bearish positioning on the US dollar favors emerging markets local debt, global fixed income, and currency unhedged, relative to core domestic fixed income. Given early signs of rising inflation, driven by commodity prices, we moderately overweight Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) relative to nominal Treasuries.
  • In currency markets, we continue to underweight the US dollar, driven by narrowing yield differentials relative to the rest of the world, and positive surprises in economic data outside the US. Within developed markets, we favor the euro, Canadian dollar, Norwegian kroner, Singapore dollar, and Japanese yen relative to the Swiss franc, British pound, Swedish krona, and Australian dollar. In EM, we favor high yielders and attractive valuations, such as the Colombian peso, Brazilian real, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, and Taiwan dollar relative to low-yielding or more expensive currencies such as the South African rand, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, and Chinese renminbi.
Figure 5: Relative tactical asset allocation positioning
Figure 5: Relative tactical asset allocation positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Mar. 1, 2026. DM = developed markets. EM = emerging markets. Non-USD FX refers to foreign exchange exposure as represented by the currency composition of the MSCI ACWI Index. For illustrative purposes only.

Figure 6: Tactical factor positioning
Figure 6: Tactical factor positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Mar. 1, 2026. For illustrative purposes only. Neutral refers to an equally weighted factor portfolio.

Figure 7: Tactical sector positioning
Figure 7: Tactical sector positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Mar. 1, 2026. For illustrative purposes only. Sector allocations derived from factor and style allocations based on proprietary sector classification methodology. As of Dec. 2023, Cyclicals: energy, financials, industrials, materials; Defensives: consumer staples, health care, information technology, real estate, utilities; Neutral: consumer discretionary and communication services.

Figure 8: Tactical currency positioning
Figure 8: Tactical currency positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Mar. 1, 2026. For illustrative purposes only. Currency allocation process considers four drivers of foreign exchange markets: 1) US monetary policy relative to the rest of the world, 2) global growth relative to consensus expectations, 3) currency yields (i.e., carry), 4) currency long-term valuations.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations), and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

  • 1

    Sources: Bloomberg L.P., and the US Energy Information Administration.
  • 2

    Source: Invesco Rapid Response, “US-Israel strikes on Iran: what investors need to know,” March 1, 2026.
  • 3

    Reference benchmark 60% MSCI ACWI, 40% Bloomberg Global Aggregate Hedged Index. 
  • 4

    Credit risk is defined as duration times spread (DTS).

