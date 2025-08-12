Tactical Asset Allocation - August 2025

Slowing private demand, softening labor markets, and rising credit card delinquencies are sending warning signs. Maintaining defensive portfolio positioning, favoring fixed income over equities, underweight credit risk and overweight duration.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro Update: Private sector demand and labor markets are softening, and credit card delinquencies point to challenges ahead for consumer spending.

Our barometer of global risk appetite was broadly unchanged over the past month, and global growth remains stable, despite mounting evidence of slower underlying demand. Our macro framework remains in a contraction regime for the global economy for the 14th consecutive month, namely since July 2024, marking one of the longest contraction phases identified by our models since the 1980s (Figures 1 and 2). As a reminder, we define a contraction regime as a period of below-trend and decelerating growth, which includes recessions when growth turns negative. Looking at the performance of broad-based economic statistics, as well as the resilience of equity and credit markets, we can certainly say we are not in a recession today but, nonetheless, in an environment of below-trend and decelerating growth. In particular, the latest US GDP report shows economic growth averaged 1.25% in the first half of 2025, a percentage point cooler than the pace for 2024, and below the estimated trend-rate of approximately 2%. Abstracting from the volatility and distortion in trade and inventories caused by tariff uncertainty, economists are paying closer attention to final sales to private domestic purchasers, a narrower metric of demand. This measure rose at a 1.2% pace in the second quarter, the slowest since the end of 2022.