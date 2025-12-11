Insight

Tactical Asset Allocation - December 2025

December 11, 2025
Alessio de
Alessio de Longis, CFA
Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tactical Asset Allocation, Invesco Investment Solutions
Global growth sentiment is improving, accompanied by upward revisions in earnings across the US, developed ex-US, and emerging markets. Monetary policy easing and expansionary fiscal policy should provide tailwinds to risky assets, given limited inflationary pressures at this stage.

2

We maintain moderate overweight in equities versus fixed income, favoring value, cyclicals, and small- and mid-caps, with a neutral regional exposure between US, developed, and emerging markets. In fixed income, overweight a diversified exposure to risky credit sectors to harvest income, neutralizing duration versus the benchmark, and maintaining an underweight to the US dollar.

Favorable growth and inflation backdrop, supported by monetary and fiscal policy. Overweight equities versus fixed income, favoring value and small- and mid-caps. Moderately overweight credit risk, neutral duration, and underweight the US dollar.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro update

The macro backdrop continues to improve at a gradual and steady pace, in a context that can be described as “no news is good news” for financial markets. The US economy is broadly stable, sustaining a growth rate that is just marginally below trend based on our framework. The resumption of economic data releases, after the US government opened, has not delivered any newsworthy negative surprises, as initially feared. While the health of the labor market remains the primary concern of the Federal Reserve and financial markets, retail spending shows resilience as we enter the holiday season, with preliminary data showing mid-single-digit growth year over year.1

Noticeably, growth is gaining momentum in the rest of the world, led by developed markets outside the US. Leading economic indicators continue to improve at a noticeable clip in the eurozone and the UK, now moving above their long-term trend, with broad-based improvements across manufacturing business surveys, consumer sentiment surveys, housing, and trade activity. In emerging markets, growth remains stable but below trend, with weakness in trade and the construction sector offsetting the improvements seen in manufacturing activity and business surveys (Figures 1 and 2). This favorable global backdrop is exemplified by upward revisions in earnings expectations across all regions, with developed ex-US and emerging markets catching up with the US, a sign of broader participation in the growth cycle across countries and economic sectors (Figure 3).

Figure 1a: Global macro framework remains in a recovery regime
Figure 1a: Global macro framework remains in a recovery regime

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond. Invesco Solutions research and calculations. Proprietary leading economic indicators of Invesco Solutions. Macro regime data as of Nov. 30, 2025. The Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) are proprietary, forward-looking measures of the level of economic growth. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment. Developed markets ex-USA include the eurozone, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Australia. Emerging markets include Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, China, South Korea, India.

Figure 1b: Trailing 12-month regime history by region
Figure 1b: Trailing 12-month regime history by region

Source: Invesco Solutions as of Nov. 30, 2025.

Figure 1c: Global growth improved, led by developed markets which are now above trend in aggregate. The global economy is moving closer to trend-growth
Figure 1c: Global growth improved, led by developed markets which are now above trend in aggregate. The global economy is moving closer to trend-growth

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond. Invesco Solutions research and calculations. Proprietary leading economic indicators of Invesco Solutions. Macro regime data as of Nov. 30, 2025. The Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) are proprietary, forward-looking measures of the level of economic growth. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment.

Figure 2: Global LEI improving and approaching its long-term trend, while global risk appetite continues to increase, signaling improving growth expectations
Figure 2: Global LEI improving and approaching its long-term trend, while global risk appetite continues to increase, signaling improving growth expectations

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., MSCI, FTSE, Barclays, JPMorgan, Invesco Solutions research and calculations, from Jan. 1, 1992 to Nov. 30, 2025. The Global Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) is a proprietary, forward-looking measure of the growth level in the economy. A reading above (below) 100 on the Global LEI signals growth above (below) a long-term average. The Global Risk Appetite Cycle Indicator (GRACI) is a proprietary measure of the markets’ risk sentiment. A reading above (below) zero signals a positive (negative) compensation for risk-taking in global capital markets in the recent past. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Figure 3: Earnings revisions are now positive across all regions, confirming the improvement in leading economic indicators and global growth expectations
Figure 3: Earnings revisions are now positive across all regions, confirming the improvement in leading economic indicators and global growth expectations

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., JPMorgan, Invesco Solutions research and calculations, from January 31, 2010 to Nov. 25, 2025. 12-month forward earnings revisions computed as the number of upward revisions minus the number of downward revisions divided by total number of revisions, and then a 3-month moving average is calculated. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Overall, as we approach the end of 2025, the global economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience despite noticeable headwinds from global trade policy uncertainty, fear of renewed inflationary pressures, and a significant deceleration in employment growth. As we enter 2026, our barometer of global risk appetite points to improving growth expectations, supported by monetary policy easing, expansionary fiscal policy across developed markets, mainly the US and Europe, and lack of inflationary pressures (Figure 4). While we are in the later stages of the economic cycle, we believe this goldilocks scenario remains supportive of risky assets, with more upside in equities than credit. However, given expensive valuations and historically tight credit spreads, risks remain asymmetrically skewed, with more downside risk to be expected in case of negative economic surprises relative to the upside potential from favorable news. In this regard, our recent shift towards value and small- and mid- caps, and broad diversification between US and non-US equities, should provide better downside protection from cheaper equity valuations, tailwinds from US dollar depreciation, and broader equity sector participation. 

Figure 4: Inflation momentum is declining across regions
Figure 4: Inflation momentum is declining across regions

Sources: Bloomberg L.P., data as of Nov 30, 2025, Invesco Solutions calculations. The US Inflation Momentum Indicator (IMI) measures the change in inflation statistics on a trailing three-month basis, covering indicators across consumer and producer prices, inflation expectation surveys, import prices, wages, and energy prices. A positive (negative) reading indicates inflation has been rising (falling) on average over the past three months.

Investment positioning 

We have not made any changes in the Global Tactical Allocation Model2 over the past month. We maintain overall portfolio risk above benchmark, with a moderate overweight in equities relative to fixed income, tilting towards value and small-/mid-capitalizations, and a regional exposure in line with the benchmark. In fixed income, we maintain a moderate overweight in credit risk3 and neutral duration (Figures 5 to 8). In particular:

  • In equities, we maintain overweight exposure in cyclical sectors, value, and small- and mid-cap equities as these segments of equity markets carry higher operating leverage and tend to outperform during cyclical rebounds. Hence, we favor sectors such as financials, industrials, materials, and energy at the expense of health care, staples, utilities, and technology. We maintain a regional composition in line with the benchmark, given mixed signals among key drivers of relative performance between US, developed ex-US, and emerging market equities. On one hand, US earnings momentum continues to outperform other markets. On the other hand, our expectations for dollar depreciation, driven by narrowing yield differentials for the greenback and positive surprises in global growth, favor international equity markets. As a result, we express no active views in regional exposures at this stage.
  • In fixed income, we maintain a moderate overweight in credit but given spreads near all-time lows, the case for risky credit is limited to harvesting higher yields relative to investment grade and government bonds in an environment of improving growth and stable inflation. Therefore, we look for diversification across high yield, leveraged loans, and emerging markets dollar debt, and underweight investment grade credit and sovereign fixed income. Our bearish positioning on the US dollar also favors emerging markets local debt and global fixed income, currency unhedged, relative to core domestic fixed income. We maintain an overweight to TIPS relative to nominal Treasuries following the transition to a recovery regime, historically accompanied by widening breakeven inflation.
  • In currency markets, we continue to underweight the US dollar, driven by narrowing yield differentials relative to the rest of the world, and positive surprises in economic data outside the US. Within developed markets, we favor the euro, the British pound, Norwegian kroner, Australian dollar, and Japanese yen relative to the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Singapore dollar. In emerging markets, we favor high yielders with attractive valuations, such as the Colombian peso, Brazilian real, Indian rupee, and Indonesian rupiah, relative to low-yielding and more expensive currencies like the Korean won, Philippine peso, Thai baht, and Chinese renminbi.
Figure 5: Relative tactical asset allocation positioning
Figure 5: Relative tactical asset allocation positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Dec. 1, 2025. DM = developed markets. EM = emerging markets. Non-USD FX refers to foreign exchange exposure as represented by the currency composition of the MSCI ACWI Index. For illustrative purposes only.

Figure 6: Tactical factor positioning
Figure 6: Tactical factor positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Dec. 1, 2025. For illustrative purposes only. Neutral refers to an equally weighted factor portfolio.

Figure 7: Tactical sector positioning
Figure 7: Tactical sector positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Dec. 1, 2025. For illustrative purposes only. Sector allocations derived from factor and style allocations based on proprietary sector classification methodology. As of December 2023, Cyclicals: energy, financials, industrials, materials; Defensives: consumer staples, health care, information technology, real estate, utilities; Neutral: consumer discretionary and communication services.

Figure 8: Tactical currency positioning
Figure 8: Tactical currency positioning

Source: Invesco Solutions, Dec. 1, 2025. For illustrative purposes only. Currency allocation process considers four drivers of foreign exchange markets: 1) US monetary policy relative to the rest of the world, 2) global growth relative to consensus expectations, 3) currency yields (i.e., carry), 4) currency long-term valuations.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations), and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

  • 1

    “Black Friday Sales Rise, Signaling US Consumers’ Resilience,”, Bloomberg L. P,, Dec. 1, 2025.
  • 2

    Reference benchmark 60% MSCI ACWI, 40% Bloomberg Global Aggregate Hedged Index. 
  • 3

    Credit risk defined as duration times spread (DTS).

