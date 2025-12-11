Tactical Asset Allocation - December 2025

Favorable growth and inflation backdrop, supported by monetary and fiscal policy. Overweight equities versus fixed income, favoring value and small- and mid-caps. Moderately overweight credit risk, neutral duration, and underweight the US dollar.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro update

The macro backdrop continues to improve at a gradual and steady pace, in a context that can be described as “no news is good news” for financial markets. The US economy is broadly stable, sustaining a growth rate that is just marginally below trend based on our framework. The resumption of economic data releases, after the US government opened, has not delivered any newsworthy negative surprises, as initially feared. While the health of the labor market remains the primary concern of the Federal Reserve and financial markets, retail spending shows resilience as we enter the holiday season, with preliminary data showing mid-single-digit growth year over year.1

Noticeably, growth is gaining momentum in the rest of the world, led by developed markets outside the US. Leading economic indicators continue to improve at a noticeable clip in the eurozone and the UK, now moving above their long-term trend, with broad-based improvements across manufacturing business surveys, consumer sentiment surveys, housing, and trade activity. In emerging markets, growth remains stable but below trend, with weakness in trade and the construction sector offsetting the improvements seen in manufacturing activity and business surveys (Figures 1 and 2). This favorable global backdrop is exemplified by upward revisions in earnings expectations across all regions, with developed ex-US and emerging markets catching up with the US, a sign of broader participation in the growth cycle across countries and economic sectors (Figure 3).