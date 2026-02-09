Tactical Asset Allocation - February 2026

Global growth is moving above trend, and risk appetite continues to accelerate. Our framework enters an expansion regime for the first time since 2022. We increase our overweight in equities versus fixed income, and underweight duration and the US dollar.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro update

Global markets inaugurated 2026 with strong positive momentum in equities. Cyclical assets with higher operating leverage and sensitivity to global growth strongly outperformed in January, confirming the inflection point we registered in early November when our framework moved to a recovery regime. Value, small and mid-caps have strongly outperformed more defensive characteristics such as quality, low volatility and large capitalization.

Global risk appetite was fueled by confirmation of resilient growth around the world, stable inflation, and a supportive backdrop from both fiscal and monetary policy. The re-steepening of yield curves across developed markets, with long-term rates above short-term rates by 70-100 basis points, is indicative of easier credit conditions going forward, increasing the odds of a longer cycle.

Our global leading economic indicator suggests growth is gaining momentum across regions and is finally moving above trend for the first time since 2022 which, coupled with improving global risk appetite, moves our macro framework to an expansionary regime for the global economy. The improvement was broad-based across nearly all countries covered in our framework, led by the US, developed markets ex-US, and emerging markets, except for China where growth remains positive and stable but without clear signs of sustained acceleration yet (Figures 1 and 2).

In terms of economic sectors, consumer sentiment is gaining momentum across regions. Manufacturing activity, housing indicators and business surveys are gradually bottoming out. Inflationary pressures remain muted, but noticeable volatility in commodity prices, particularly metals and energy, have the potential to change this picture in the near term (Figure 3).

Overall, our framework confirms a growth and inflation mix consistent with a goldilocks scenario, favorable for risk assets and cyclical exposures with more upside for equities than credit given historically tight spreads across sectors. We reiterate our main takeaway that broader diversification across equity sectors and regions provides a prudent strategy to maintain an overweight posture in risky assets while mitigating exposures to the expensive corners of US equity markets.