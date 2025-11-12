Tactical Asset Allocation - November 2025

The contraction that never turned into a recession

As described in detail in last month's Tactical Asset Allocation note, we believe our framework correctly anticipated, by and large, the deceleration in US and global GDP growth to below-trend growth rates this year. This is further validated by the noticeable weakening in labor markets, and the underperformance in earnings and sales growth for cyclical equity sectors relative to defensive sectors. However, this low-growth environment did not experience sufficient negative momentum, tightening in credit conditions, and negative consumer sentiment, which have historically been necessary catalysts to turn a low-growth environment into a recession. Instead, the structural tech super-cycle, renewed fiscal policy stimulus, and the de-escalation of global trade tensions appear to be significant tailwinds, sufficient to offset the weakness in other sectors such as manufacturing, housing, trade, and overall employment.

Transitioning to a recovery regime, but not the start of a new cycle. What does it mean, and how long may this last?

At this stage, the resilience in global equity and credit markets has the potential to further extend this business cycle, supporting consumption via wealth effects. Furthermore, stable inflation and soft labor markets are supporting a gradual, but steady, easing in monetary policy, lower borrowing costs, and easing in credit conditions. Our interpretation is that markets are anticipating a goldilocks scenario where broad-based policy support, both fiscal and monetary, will be sufficient to offset the deterioration in private sector fundamentals, keep inflation stable (Figure 3), and push back recession risks, yet again. This interpretation is further evidenced by shifts in monetary policy pricing year to date, with expectations moving from two rate cuts to four cuts by the end of 2026, and stable breakeven inflation expectations over the past 10 months. This unique ‘goldilocks’ scenario is typically supportive of risk assets.

Crucially, this recovery regime does not represent the start of a new business cycle but a continuation of the current cycle that followed the COVID-19 recession in 2020, as the unemployment rate and credit spreads remain close to cycle lows. In other words, both the economic and financial systems have not experienced the typical resets indicative of the end of the cycle, such as the creation of spare capacity in labor markets, inventory depletion, decreased industrial capacity utilization, and deleveraging of balance sheets. We believe this recovery regime is likely to last between a few months and a couple of quarters, with the potential to deliver modest positive returns across risky assets, hence warranting a change in portfolio positioning until new economic developments become available.