Tactical Asset Allocation - October 2025

We remain in a contraction regime, with defensive portfolio positioning. Our model is overweight fixed income versus equities, overweight quality and duration, and underweight the US dollar. We provide a deep dive into our indicators and assess their behavior considering current market and macro conditions.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia..

Macro update

The macro environment remains in transition. Our indicators point to rising uncertainty regarding the perspective economic environment as our global leading economic indicator is gradually rising towards its long-term trend and global risk appetite, while still on a weakening trajectory, remains in positive territory without gaining momentum in either direction. Except for falling bond yields, global financial markets seem reluctant to price-in the low growth environment we have identified since July 2024, with equity markets still fueled by enthusiasm surrounding the tech super-cycle. This month, we provide answers to frequently asked questions from our clients, shedding light into our interpretation of the current market environment in the context of our macro models, seeking to interpret what is working, what is not working, and why.