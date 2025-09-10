Tactical Asset Allocation - September 2025

Moving to a maximum underweight in the US dollar and neutral regional equity exposures. We remain in a contraction regime with defensive portfolio positioning.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro update: Narrowing yield differentials put downward pressure on the US dollar

The global picture remains broadly stable. Economic data are performing in line with expectations and macro volatility is subdued. Developed markets continue to grow at a slow but steady rate - below the long-term trend and last year’s growth rate, but enough to maintain positive employment growth at this stage. Business and consumer sentiment surveys seem to have adjusted and stabilized in response to global trade policy uncertainty. However, the full impact of tariffs on both growth and inflation will likely be more visible in Q4, as the front-loading of imports and inventories from the first half of the year wears off.

Our barometer of global risk appetite improved marginally over the past month, with global equities outperforming fixed income markets and credit spreads stabilizing at cyclical lows, but remains on a decelerating trend. Therefore, our macro framework remains in a contraction regime for the global economy for the 15th consecutive month (Figures 1 and 2).

The perceived disconnect between equity market valuations and weakening economic fundamentals continues. The earnings season for US equities confirmed well-established trends, namely the discrepancy between the health of the mega-cap technology sector, seeing +20% earnings growth year-over-year, and the flat or negative performance in earnings growth for cyclical and defensive sectors, outside of tech. Nonetheless, US equities, in aggregate, continue to see strong upward revisions in earnings expectations, outpacing the rest of the world (Figure 3), indicators that have led us to maintain a moderate overweight in US equities versus the rest of the world in recent months.