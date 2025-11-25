FAQ - Invesco Funds

1. Can an Invesco Fund borrow?

Most Funds are permitted to borrow and to grant security over their assets. The offer document will advise if a Fund’s intention is to borrow for investment purposes or not.

Most of our funds do not intend to borrow or raise money in connection with the Fund for investment purposes, but may from time to time borrow for administrative purposes such as to cover timing differences between settlement of sales and purchases of underlying securities, and funding withdrawals.





2. Can I switch to other Invesco Funds?

You may switch to other Invesco funds provided you continue to meet the minimum investment and balance requirements. Switches can be made by sending in a signed request. Switches are not accommodated on the InvescoOnline portal.

Switches will be treated as a withdrawal and reinvestment, and are subject to the relevant fund’s minimum investment and balance requirements. Switches may attract a buy-sell spread. Your distribution preferences will carry over to the fund switched into.





3. How are income distribution payments made?

You may elect to have your distribution reinvested in the Fund or paid by direct credit to a nominated Australian bank, building society or credit union account.





4. How often do funds pay distributions?

The Fund may distribute income monthly, quarterly or half yearly (30 June and 31 December). To find the distribution frequency of a given fund, please see the ‘Key Facts’ section of the relevant fund page.





5. What are the management costs in relation to Invesco Funds?

Management fees and costs are charged by Invesco for overseeing the operations of our Funds and managing each Fund's assets.

Details of the fees and costs associated with each fund can be found in the relevant fund Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) which is available on the fund page.





6. What is the difference between the classes of funds?

Class A funds are structured to accept investments from both individuals and corporations, and typically have a minimum investment amount of A$20,000.

Class I funds are relevant for Institutional investors only (corporations).

Class M funds are relevant for financial advisers employing investment platforms.

Class P funds are relevant to AMP.

Class R funds are structured to accept investments from individuals.





