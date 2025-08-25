FAQ - Invesco mFunds

Invesco mFunds
Invesco mFund removal
Following the ASX announcement in November 2023 to wind down and close the ASX Managed Fund Settlement Service (‘mFund’), Invesco Australia Limited (‘Invesco’, ‘us’ or ‘we’) as the responsible entity of the funds listed in the table below will be removing these funds from mFund on or around 3 December 2025.
From 25 August 2025, the Invesco funds via mFund will be closed for new applications.
Please refer to this Investor Notice for a summary of key dates and further details.
|Fund Name
|ASX mFund code
|ARSN
|APIR Code
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
|IAL11
|089 540 143
|CNA0811AU
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A
|IAL12
|089 520 810
|CNA0812AU
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class A
|IAL08
|093 413 453
|GTU0008AU
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
|IAL02
|088 982 816
|GTU0102AU
|Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A
|IAL18
|603 987 015
|GTU0109AU
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
|IAL05
|089 547 606
|CNA0805AU
FAQs
Following an announcement by the ASX in November 2023 to wind down and close the ASX Managed Fund Settlement Service (‘mFund’), Invesco Australia Limited (‘Invesco’) will be removing all Invesco funds available through mFund on or around 3 December 2025.
Visit the ASX website for more information on the ASX’s decision to wind down and close mFund.
You may continue to make additional applications or withdrawal requests in the Invesco funds through your broker until 20 November 2025.
On or around 3 December 2025, your mFund units in the Invesco fund(s) will be converted into directly held units on the issuer-sponsored register, and all future instructions in relation to your investment in the Invesco fund(s) must be submitted to us.
Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (‘PDS’) and relevant updates for each Invesco fund, available at www.invesco.com/au/en/tool-and-resources/documents-and-forms.html, for more information on how to invest and access your money.
Please refer to our Investor Notice for more details.
As your mFund units in the Invesco fund(s) will be converted into directly held units on the issuer-sponsored register, we are required under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (Cth) and related rules (‘AML/CTF laws’) to collect certain information from you.
Action required: We require all existing mFund investors to complete our online form by 20 November 2025 to provide us with required AML/KYC and identification documentation.
A paper form can be provided upon request.
Please refer to our Investor Notice for more details.
Your mFund units in the Invesco fund(s) will be converted into directly held units on the issuer-sponsored register and we may place certain restrictions on your account to comply with AML/CTF laws.
For example, we may reject or delay acceptance or payment of your redemption request, and we may also change your distribution election from cash payment to reinvestment.
To remove any account restrictions, you will be required to complete the above mentioned online (or paper) form to provide us with the required AML/KYC and identification documentation.
Your account number with Invesco will not change.
No, there are no fees or costs associated with the conversion of your mFund units into directly held units on the issuer-sponsored register in the Invesco fund(s).
While we do not anticipate that the conversion of mFund units will trigger a capital gain tax event, existing mFund investors should seek their own professional advice that takes into account their personal financial situation or needs prior to making a decision to remain invested or withdraw their investment in an Invesco fund.
Issuer-sponsored means the units are held and managed directly by the company's unit registry, rather than through a broker's CHESS (Clearing House Electronic Subregister System) sponsorship.
Invesco as the Responsible Entity has appointed MUFG to provide unit registry services for the Invesco funds.
Existing mFund investors who complete our online (or paper) AML/KYC form by 20 November 2025 are expected to receive a ‘Welcome Letter’ from Invesco and MUFG (the appointed unit registry of the Invesco funds) on or around 3 December 2025.
If you have provided us the required information and you do not receive your welcome letter , please contact Invesco client services on 1800 813 500 or email clientservices.au@invesco.com.
Yes, from 21 November 2025 to 2 December 2025 (‘blackout period’) a non-transaction period will apply to facilitate the conversion of mFund units in the Invesco funds into directly held units on the issuer-sponsored register.
As such, you will be unable to make application or withdrawal requests through your broker during or post this period.
From 3 December 2025, all future instructions in relation to your investment in the Invesco fund(s) must be submitted to Invesco.
Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (‘PDS’) and relevant updates for each Invesco fund, available at www.invesco.com/au/en/tool-and-resources/documents-and-forms.html, for more information on how to invest and access your money.
Alternatively, contact Invesco client services on 1800 813 500 or email clientservices.au@invesco.com for assistance.
From 21 November 2025 you will not be able to view your holdings through your broker or trading platform.
However, MUFG the appointed unit registry of the Invesco funds, offer an online Investor Centre where registered investors can operate their account and manage their investment(s).
Registration instructions for the online Investor Centre will be provided in the Welcome Letter (please refer to the response for Question 10). Alternatively, please contact Invesco client services on 1800 813 500 or email clientservices.au@invesco.com for assistance.
Your financial adviser will have access to your investment if they are listed as your servicing adviser with us. Please contact Invesco client services to check if you are unsure.
You can appoint a financial adviser to your account by providing a signed instruction. Your adviser will need to complete the ‘Dealer group and/or adviser transfer and change of contact details form’ (available on request) if they do not have an adviser profile with Invesco.
If you have any further questions or require any assistance, please contact Invesco client services on 1800 813 500 or email clientservices.au@invesco.com.