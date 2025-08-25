FAQ - Invesco mFunds

Following the ASX announcement in November 2023 to wind down and close the ASX Managed Fund Settlement Service (‘mFund’), Invesco Australia Limited (‘Invesco’, ‘us’ or ‘we’) as the responsible entity of the funds listed in the table below will be removing these funds from mFund on or around 3 December 2025.

From 25 August 2025, the Invesco funds via mFund will be closed for new applications.

Please refer to this Investor Notice for a summary of key dates and further details.