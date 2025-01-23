Europe’s record year for ETF demand

The main themes seen in Q4 reflected those for the majority of the year with equity products dominating and taking 91% of NNA over the quarter and 80% for the full year. Flows into fixed income ETFs eased off in the last quarter of the year, bringing market share of NNA down to 23% for the year, which combined with fixed income losses to reduce AUM share from 24% to 21%. Commodity ETPs experienced further net outflows of $2.7 billion in Q4 to bring the total for the year to $7.8 billion.

The strength in demand for equities was primarily focused in US and Global exposures, taking three quarters of all equity inflows for the year. This environment played to a number of Invesco’s ETF strengths. The structural performance benefit of US-exposed swap-based ETFs saw our S&P 500 products take in $11 billion of NNA helping our ETFs to take a third of all swap-based ETF flows for the year. Assets under management more than doubled for the MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened (to $2.9 billion AUM) and Technology S&P US Select Sector (to $1.6 billion). It was also a strong year for our Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity product which saw more than $0.5 billion NNA to take AUM to $910 million and our FTSE ALL-World ETF where AUM increased more than ten-fold to $850 million.

Outlook for 2025

Last year’s record flows highlighted a broader adoption of ETFs as a vehicle of choice across all types of investors, which is likely to continue in the future. Central banks changed course in 2024, easing policy as inflation continued to trend towards target and their focus switch to supporting growth. While this has provided a supportive environment for financial markets, it now appears that there will be fewer cuts this year with data showing the global economy remains healthy while policies from incoming President Trump could both boost growth and drive inflation higher. However, while financial market performance in 2025 may not be as strong as it was last year, flows into EMEA ETFs are likely to remain robust.