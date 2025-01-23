Europe’s record year for ETF demand

Fixed Income Fixed Income ETFs
ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
European ETFs gathered US$90.2 billion of net new assets in Q4, bringing the total for 2024 to US$265.4 billion
Equity ETFs dominated flows in Q4 and 2024, led by strong demand for US and Global exposures
We expect strong ETF flows to continue in 2025, even if market returns may not match last year’s performances
In terms of investor demand, 2024 was a huge year for the European ETF market, with overall numbers and consistency of that demand both noteworthy. ETFs domiciled in Europe raised a record $90.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, eclipsing Q3 (the previous record) by more than $20 billion and taking net new assets (NNA) for 2024 to $265.4 billion. This is a new record for annual inflows, passing the previous high in 2021 by more than $80 billion. Record inflows combined with a strong market gain of 11.4% to boost AUM for the EMEA ETF industry by $472 billion during the year to $2.3 trillion.
The main themes seen in Q4 reflected those for the majority of the year with equity products dominating and taking 91% of NNA over the quarter and 80% for the full year. Flows into fixed income ETFs eased off in the last quarter of the year, bringing market share of NNA down to 23% for the year, which combined with fixed income losses to reduce AUM share from 24% to 21%. Commodity ETPs experienced further net outflows of $2.7 billion in Q4 to bring the total for the year to $7.8 billion.
The strength in demand for equities was primarily focused in US and Global exposures, taking three quarters of all equity inflows for the year. This environment played to a number of Invesco’s ETF strengths. The structural performance benefit of US-exposed swap-based ETFs saw our S&P 500 products take in $11 billion of NNA helping our ETFs to take a third of all swap-based ETF flows for the year. Assets under management more than doubled for the MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened (to $2.9 billion AUM) and Technology S&P US Select Sector (to $1.6 billion). It was also a strong year for our Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity product which saw more than $0.5 billion NNA to take AUM to $910 million and our FTSE ALL-World ETF where AUM increased more than ten-fold to $850 million.
You can click on the tabs below for more detailed information.
Last year’s record flows highlighted a broader adoption of ETFs as a vehicle of choice across all types of investors, which is likely to continue in the future. Central banks changed course in 2024, easing policy as inflation continued to trend towards target and their focus switch to supporting growth. While this has provided a supportive environment for financial markets, it now appears that there will be fewer cuts this year with data showing the global economy remains healthy while policies from incoming President Trump could both boost growth and drive inflation higher. However, while financial market performance in 2025 may not be as strong as it was last year, flows into EMEA ETFs are likely to remain robust.
|
Asset Class
|
2023 Y/E
AUM ($million)
|
AUM
|
Q4 NNA
($million)
|
YTD NNA ($million)
|
YTD % Market Moves[1]
|
Total
|
1,811,419
|
2,283,579
|
90,216
|
265,375
|
11.4%
|
Equity
|
1,251,555
|
1,649,859
|
82,112
|
211,394
|
14.9%
|
Fixed Income
|
432,642
|
481,818
|
10,504
|
62,002
|
-3.0%
|
Commodity
|
114,785
|
131,200
|
-2,736
|
-7,852
|
21.1%
Source: Invesco, Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2024. All figures in USD.
|
|
AUM ($million)
|
% of Current AUM
|
Q4 NNA ($million)
|
% of Q4 NNA
|
YTD NNA ($million)
|% of YTD NNA
|
Non-ESG
|
1,837,121
|
80.4%
|
73,150
|
81.1%
|
224,463
|
84.6%
|
ESG
|
446,458
|
19.6%
|
17,066
|
18.9%
|
40,912
|
15.4%
Discover market conditions that could make an equal-weight approach worth considering for gaining a more balanced exposure to large-cap US equity benchmarks.
Unlike market-cap indices, which naturally concentrate exposure in the largest companies, Equal Weight strategies assign the same weight to each constituent. Invesco’s Equal Weight UCITS ETFs offer access to this approach across both global, US and European markets.
Discover alternative cash management solutions that may be able to offer enhanced returns versus overnight deposit rates.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.