In approaching how to invest in private real estate debt, the rise of alternative lenders has provided a variety of debt instruments, from senior whole loans to mezzanine debt, allowing insurers to tailor their exposure. The dynamic of having alternative lenders has allowed for more flexible negotiations and customised transactions that better meet diverse market conditions.

Alternative lenders and institutional investors can align their objectives by structuring deals to accommodate individual risk tolerances. The alignment with insurers’ goals also allows for an environment of stable, predictable income with manageable risk and creates a synergy with alternative lenders to create a more balanced environment for real estate overall.

Asset types and their appeal to insurers

As mentioned above, within private real estate debt a wide spectrum of instruments is available, each with distinct characteristics and risk-return profiles. Senior loans are typically the most secure form of financing, backed by the underlying real estate collateral and carrying first priority in the event of default. This makes senior loans an attractive option for those seeking stable, lower-risk returns.

Mezzanine debt, by contrast, sits between senior debt and equity in the capital stack. While it entails greater risk, it also offers higher yields, reflecting the subordinate position in repayment priority. This instrument appeals to insurers seeking enhanced income without direct exposure to equity, providing a middle ground between security and return potential. Whole loans provide a higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratio than senior loans but still have first-ranking security over the underlying assets. Whole loans are therefore expected to have higher returns though still provide a stable cash flow.

Risk management and due diligence

While private real estate debt offers many benefits, it also requires rigorous risk management. Because of this, insurers typically partner with experienced asset managers and conduct thorough due diligence to mitigate these risks effectively. One area which particularly benefits from a partnership is the loan structuring itself, including covenants and prepayment penalties, as expertise here has a direct bearing on return profiles.

In structuring, the critical aspect lies in understanding what is available across various markets and identifying what should be avoided. Without experience enforcing loans in different jurisdictions, it remains difficult to anticipate potential pitfalls and therefore challenging to establish absolute requirements. One illustrative example is Italy, where past challenges have highlighted potential complications, leading to the adoption of a structure offering alternative enforcement routes, including a contractual mechanism to directly manage the underlying properties.

Experience in both the financing and management of real estate is fundamental in examining each borrower’s credit worthiness, including evaluating the loan-to-value ratio attached to the loan. Local expertise is also crucial to assess the quality of the collateral. The sourcing of many real estate loans is reliant on local expertise covering not just location, condition and idiosyncratic market fundamentals but also an in-depth understanding of regional laws and lease structuring. An on-the-ground presence is arguably key for value preservation.

A typical lender may prioritise the credit metrics of a loan, and while these are significant, it must always be remembered that the loan is secured by a property regardless of what the credit metrics might indicate. Repayment depends on the liquidity and marketability of the asset when the time for sale arises. Local market dynamics cannot be adequately assessed from a distance, in several instances initial reviews of loans with strong credit metrics have been followed by feedback from local teams indicating a lack of buyers for a specific lot size in a particular location thus raising concerns about a successful exit. Having direct engagement with the market is therefore fundamental for maximising the chances of a favourable outcome.

Outlook and strategic considerations

Looking ahead, the European private real estate market is poised for continued evolution. Alternative lenders are likely to expand their presence, providing innovative financing structures and increasingly flexible solutions that mirror developments in the US market. One potential example of this is the use of back leverage, taking on additional debt to finance further investment, which is more widely used in the US.

Reflecting on the potential size of opportunities within the European real estate debt market, the European market is relatively small compared to that of the US. Alternative lenders in Europe have 10% of market share compared to in the US where the proportion is over 40%. This highlights the considerable potential for further expansion of alternative lenders within the European market which has an estimated size of €2.0tr2.

Conclusion

European private real estate debt represents a compelling investment opportunity for insurers, combining predictable income, stable returns, and portfolio diversification. By understanding the evolving market dynamics, leveraging new regulatory frameworks, and applying robust risk management, insurers can enhance their asset-liability matching and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. As the market continues to evolve, insurers who engage thoughtfully and strategically are well positioned to benefit.