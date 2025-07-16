Amid an unpredictable macro environment, sovereign investors are reassessing portfolio frameworks. Traditional models are being challenged, prompting strategic adaptations in asset allocation, risk management, and diversification. As part of our 2025 Global Sovereign Asset Management Study, our experts explore the significant shift in how sovereign wealth funds and central banks view the investment environment against the backdrop of the Trump administration's tariff policies and broader fragmentation trends.

Respondents increasingly view the combination of geopolitical tensions, interest rate unpredictability, and evolving asset relationships as longer-term structural conditions rather than temporary disruptions. As a result, political and policy decisions have moved from peripheral concerns to central drivers of investment strategy, with previously considered tail risks increasingly incorporated into planning scenarios. This fundamental reassessment is driving meaningful adjustments to strategic asset allocation, risk management, and portfolio construction across both sovereign wealth funds and central banks.

A geopolitical debt crisis

Our 2025 study showed significantly intensified concerns about market volatility. Geopolitical tensions (cited by 88% of those surveyed) and inflation pressures (64%) continue to dominate near-term risk assessments, but excessive financial market volatility has also emerged as a major concern (59%), substantially increasing from 2024, as shown in the chart below. The long-term outlook shows high levels of anxiety about global fragmentation (76%), climate impacts (63%), and sovereign debt sustainability (57%), with the latter showing the most significant year-over-year increase.

"We're observing unsustainable debt accumulation across both developed and emerging economies, with growth primarily driven by consumption and government expenditure rather than innovation," noted an African sovereign wealth fund.

While these concerns were mostly expressed about the US, respondents also pointed to recent European developments such as Germany's debt brake relaxation and the EU's ambitious infrastructure and defense spending commitments.

Geopolitical issues top the list of concerns for both the next year and the next decade

Risks to global economic growth in the next year (top) and the next 10 years (bottom) cited by central banks and sovereign wealth funds.